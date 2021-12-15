ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dele Alli In Talks Over Premier League Move, Club Want Clause Included

By Josh Lawless
 4 days ago
Newcastle United are in talks over a move for Dele Alli, with Spurs reportedly ready to listen to offers. Alli's stock has dropped massively in recent years and he is said to be unfancied by Antonio Conte, who replaced Nuno Espirito Santo at the helm. And according to Kevin...

