Avatar 2 is still on the way, and director James Cameron is reminding fans of that fact by dropping a new photo with his Avatar leading man, Sam Worthington. The new photo (which appears in Total Film Magazine) shows Cameron looking contemplative while behind the scenes of production on the Avatar sequel; Worthington is right there with him, grinning away in a motion-capture suit with facial-capture dots freckled all over his face. Based on the small number of practical props in the photo, we can see that Worthington's character, Jake Sully, will be doing some Na'vi-style archery in this scene!

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO