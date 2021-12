Florida Operators will award grants to advance education across the counties in which it serves. Boca Raton, FL – Educators and individuals who represent programs and organizations that fuel the imagination, education and growth of students can apply for a Florida Golden Grant. This is the first year the state of Florida local owners and operators are funding the Golden Grants program. The program will award $100,000 in grants to various teachers and organizations to positively impact the lives of thousands of students.

