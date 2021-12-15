ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Costco

6 Cheap Ways To Combat Holiday Stress

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DbWyO_0dNWhVSx00

Whether you actively participate in the holiday madness or not, some amount of holiday stress will undoubtedly find its way into your peace of mind. Bustling crowds, bad traffic, higher expenditures , presents to buy and wrap and the pressure to gather with family can quickly weigh you down. However, it doesn’t have to. Here, experts offer some tips for how to combat holiday stress without spending a lot of money :

Also See: The Best Holiday Shopping Strategies for Your Wallet
Read More: Why Do We Spend So Much Each Year on Holiday Shopping?

Create a Holiday Budget

Even if you don’t typically work from a budget, the holidays might be the perfect time to adopt one, said Mario Cacciottolo, PR and branding manager for SBO .

“I really like to put together a daily budget that runs through December because it gives me a realistic insight into how much I can spend each day before blowing the budget, and gives me the chance to slow down and think: ‘Less money spent here can be put towards tomorrow’s event, which I’m really excited about.'”

He said a budget helps you to “align you with what you really want to do, leaving you to realize the other things were probably more about FOMO (fear of missing out) and spending a little bit less at these events is no big deal. The daily budget just helps take away the financial stress each day of trying to work out how much we can spend.”

Find Out: How To Save Money on Shipping (Especially Around the Holidays)

Embrace Smaller Gatherings

If you’re overwhelmed about gathering en masse for any number of reasons, ranging from health and safety to family dysfunction, consider going smaller, said Chris Muller, director of audience growth at DoughRoller. “More intimate gatherings mean less food, less expense and lower overall stress. The pandemic provides a handy reason to keep things small. While being invited to a bunch of parties and gatherings is wonderful, each invitation becomes a responsibility to purchase more gifts, make more sweets and chase down appropriate attire. Don’t be afraid to turn down invites politely and explain why you’re taking a less-stressful approach.”

Don’t Overcommit

Additionally, just because people want you to participate in events and celebrations doesn’t mean you’re obligated to do so, said Robert Johansson, CEO and tech expert at imgkits . “Don’t over-schedule commitments, minimize (holiday) stress. If your schedule is so jam-packed with events and duties that you don’t have any time for yourself, it’s important to learn to say no. People who actually care about you will understand if you refuse an invitation, and it’s perfectly acceptable to cut corners. This can help you cope with the stress of the season.”

Also See: From Airfare to Gifts to Your Tree, How To Save on Every Aspect of Holiday Spending

Apply Mindfulness

Money itself causes stress without the added pressure of the holidays, said Erin Papworth, MPH, a money coach and founder of Nav.it, a fintech start-up.

“Seventy percent of Americans feel anxiety around money, but there are small, daily habits you can create to help you not only cope better but also improve how you manage money, ultimately reducing that stress. For instance, try taking a moment every day to reflect on your purchases. This daily moment of money mindfulness can have a serious impact,” she said.

She pointed out that practicing mindfulness promotes “a better work ethic, productivity, listening skills, sleep — even improved financial habits.”

“When we practice daily, digestible financial habits, we’re 10 times more likely to achieve our financial goals.”

Implement Conscious Self-Care

Reducing stress is up to each of us. We can’t wait for others to do it for us, and we can’t put it off for another time.

Anthony Martin, CEO of Choice Mutual and a member of the Forbes Finance Council, said, “Not everyone is going to be surrounded by family and friends; and, for those people, keeping the holiday blues away is crucial. This could be cooking a nice meal, putting on a good movie or having a meal with loved ones over Skype. Not everyone can fly home for the holidays.

For those who work over the holidays and can’t take time off, Martin said, “For them it is important to take a step back, delegate and to not stress too much by placing too much importance on sales this time of year. Businesses are around all year, so you don’t have to put all your eggs in one basket.”

More for You: Should Employers Require Workers To Take Time Off?

Get Back to the Basics

There are, of course, a dozen other simple, even free, ways to take care of yourself this time of year, according to Brad Cummins, financial expert and owner of Insurance Geek . These can include: Take a hot shower or bath; take a refreshing walk; get a pedicure; buy yourself flowers; decompress with an uplifting TV show or a great book.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 6 Cheap Ways To Combat Holiday Stress

Comments / 0

Related
FIRST For Women

4 Easy Ways to Reduce Holiday Stress and Enjoy Spending Time With Loved Ones

Gathering around a cozy fire, drinking a warm cup of cocoa, listening to your favorite carols…Special moments like these make you smile, but unfortunately, bliss isn’t the only emotion you’re feeling this time of year. As the big day approaches, you find yourself worrying that you won’t find the right gift for your mother-in-law, worrying that your co-workers will notice you’ve gained weight when they see you at the company holiday party, worrying that everything won’t be perfect on Christmas morning…just worrying.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Johansson
TODAY.com

Combat stress and improve digestion with this simple stretch

In this series, we’re helping you master basic exercises — as if you had a personal trainer by your side! Our goal is to equip you with the knowledge to perform these moves properly in order to get better results and prevent injury. It’s the holiday season, which...
WORKOUTS
Allrecipes.com

6 Ways You Can Make Holiday Prep Significantly Less Stressful This Year

The holidays can be a wonderful time to spend with family and friends, but if you are hosting, it can also be a stressful time — especially after not entertaining big groups over the past year. So, we gathered six key tips to help you keep this holiday season relaxing… at least during the prep part.
RECIPES
KXAN

How To Manage Holiday Stress With UnitedHealthcare

We’re heading into what’s often dubbed “the most wonderful time of the year,” and you may agree. Still, added pressures amid the holiday season can test even the jolliest of elves. Dr. Hiren Patel of UnitedHealthcare joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to give us some...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stress#Health And Safety#Holiday Shopping#Productivity#Sbo#Fomo#Doughroller
KCEN

Healthy ways to manage seasonal depression, anxiety and stress

WACO, Texas — During what's called the most wonderful time of year, some are experiencing the 'winter blues' known as seasonal depression or an array of mental health issues. Katie Chadwell a therapist at the Heart of Texas Region MHMR said it's quite common during the holiday season. "When...
WACO, TX
95.3 The Bear

Don’t Buy These Items At Walmart

Here are the top 5 items consumer watchdogs suggest we NOT buy at Walmart. The reasons not to buy vary from price to quality. It's not the taste that’s the problem. It’s the price. Walmart sells peanut butter at a higher price than other stores. The difference isn't huge but will add up over a period of time.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
beckershospitalreview.com

10 states COVID-19 may hit the hardest by Christmas: Mayo Clinic forecasts

COVID-19 cases nationwide are surging as delta remains the dominant strain and the threat of omicron looms. As of Dec. 16, new daily cases were averaging more than 124,000 — a 31 percent increase over the last two weeks — data compiled by The New York Times shows. Hospitalizations are also up, averaging more than 68,000 on Dec. 16.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Costco
Thrillist

Maker's Mark Will Reimburse Your Checked-Bag Fees with Booze This Holiday Season

The holidays are fast approaching, and many people will be traveling with presents in tow, which means heavy bags, lots of stuff, and checked-bag fees. Not to worry, though, because Maker's Mark has got you covered. The booze purveyor will reimburse travelers' checked-bag fees through its first-ever Whisky Flights program. While it doesn't include any actual whisky flights, it will save you some cash, and that's almost as good.
FOOD & DRINKS
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
82K+
Followers
7K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy