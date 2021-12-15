ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Breaking Down Travis Hunter's Game

247Sports
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJosh Pate, Andrew Ivins, and Chris Singletary...

247sports.com

ClutchPoints

Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns calls Lakers big man Anthony Davis ‘too small’ after bullying and scoring on him

Anthony Davis had virtually every type of bad luck happen to him in the Los Angeles Lakers’ matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Davis failed to finish the game, heading to the locker room twice, due to a knee contusion. Adding insult to injury, this use of brute force by Karl-Anthony Towns put Davis to shame, no thanks to the former’s “too small” gesture after the bucket.
NBA
247Sports

Everything Jonathan Smith said after the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

Oregon State’s breakout 2021 football season came to a close in Los Angeles on Saturday as the Beavers fell, 24-13, to Utah State in the inaugural Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl. After a quick start that saw Oregon State score the game’s first touchdown just 58 seconds into the evening, it was all Utah State as third-string quarterback Cooper Legas came off the bench to lead the Aggies to their eleventh win of the year.
OREGON STATE
Person
Josh Pate
On3.com

5-star DL Shemar Stewart lists top 3 and commitment date

Five-star Opa Locka (Florida) Monsignor Pace defensive lineman Shemar Stewart is down to three schools, he tells On3. Georgia, Miami, and Texas A&M are the three schools that the 6-foot-5, 270-pound Stewart will choose from on February 2nd of next year. Shemar Stewart is the No. 7 prospect in the...
FOOTBALL
scorebooklive.com

Top recruit Travis Hunter has big day in final game for No. 7 Collins Hill, but Graham-Kapowsin spoils his GEICO bowl victory bid

LAS VEGAS – The nation’s No. 1 recruit did not disappoint in his high-school football finale Saturday. Five-star wide receiver Travis Hunter, who shocked the recruiting world by de-commiting from longtime choice Florida State to sign with Deion Sanders at Jackson State, is a springy, twitchy, beat-you-at-all-costs competitor.
GRAHAM, WA
Sports Illustrated

Deion Sanders Shoots Down Travis Hunter Million-Dollar NIL Deal Rumors

Deion Sanders pulled off an incredible recruiting coup on Wednesday, landing arguably the top player in the 2022 recruiting class: wide receiver Travis Hunter. Hunter had been committed to Sanders's alma mater, Florida State, and had Auburn and Georgia involved as finalists entering yesterday's signing day event. He ultimately flipped to Jackson State, putting Sanders's HBCU program, which is 11–1 this season, back in the headlines. During his victory lap today, Sanders appeared on ESPN's Keyshawn, JWill & Max, and took the opportunity to shoot down rumors that Hunter signed with JSU thanks to a generous NIL package.
COLLEGE SPORTS
#Breaking Down
247Sports

Rapid Recap: No historic repeat as USC controls Georgia Tech in desert matchup

PHOENIX -- James Forrest did the NCAA tournament improbable in 1992, knocking home his first three-pointer of the season at the buzzer to push Georgia Tech past No. 2 seed USC and into the Sweet 16. Perhaps the most heartbreaking shot in USC basketball history ended one of the best USC seasons in program history and ended the career of the Trojans' most iconic player, Harold Miner. The Trojans had been ranked No. 8 in the Associated Press poll entering the NCAA tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WNCT

Moore, Banchero lead No. 2 Duke past Appalachian State, 92-67

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Wendell Moore Jr. scored 21 points as No. 2 Duke pulled away for a 92-67 victory over Appalachian State on Thursday night. Moore made 8 of 11 shots and had five rebounds and six assists. Paolo Banchero scored 16 points, AJ Griffin and Trevor Keels had 11 apiece and Jeremy Roach […]
DURHAM, NC
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft: Star QB Opts-Out of Bowl Game - Will Enter 2022 NFL Draft

Pittsburgh Panthers Quarterback Kenny Pickett will Enter the 2022 NFL Draft. The wait to see if one of this year's premier passers would declare is no more. Heisman finalist and Pittsburgh Panther's quarterback Kenny Pickett has decided to forego his bowl game and begin training for the NFL draft. Pickett burst onto the scene this year after mediocre seasons before 2021, and he leaves Pittsburgh as an ACC champion.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Stunned By The Patriots On Saturday Night

Few teams in the National Football League, if any, had been better than the New England Patriots as of late, which makes their Saturday night performance pretty stunning. New England is facing the Indianapolis Colts on the road on Saturday night. Early in the third quarter, it’s Colts 20, Patriots...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Northern Illinois gets stuffed on laughable 4th down trick play

The Northern Illinois Huskies tried to get a bit too cute late in Friday’s Cure Bowl, and it cost them dearly. The Huskies and Coastal Carolina Chanticleers were locked in a shootout in the fourth quarter of Friday’s game, with Northern Illinois clinging to a 41-39 lead with about seven minutes to go. Facing 4th and 1, the Huskies understandably did not want to trust their defense at this stage, and decided to go for it from their own 34-yard line.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Spun

UCF Quarterback Dillon Gabriel Announces Major Transfer

UCF transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel is heading out West to continue his college football career, he revealed on Thursday. Gabriel has committed to UCLA. The southpaw signal caller entered the transfer portal on November 27 and visited a recent Bruins bowl practice. “WESTWOOD! LET’S RIDE!” Gabriel tweeted this afternoon....
WESTWOOD, NJ
247Sports

247Sports

