November 2011 was jam-packed with family movies. Jack and Jill and Happy Feet Two both debuted within the first three weeks of the month, while Puss in Boots, which opened in the last four days of October 2011, was also still a priority viewing for many adolescent moviegoers. Then came Thanksgiving 2011, which saw three separate PG-rated movies bowing in wide theatrical. Between The Muppets and Hugo, not to mention all the other holdovers in the November 2011 landscape, it was easy to lose track of what kid-oriented films were playing in movie theaters. But another children's film that got thrown into the mix here, Arthur Christmas, and ten years later, it deserves to be recognized for what it is: A true Christmas classic.

