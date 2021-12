While it might not be the first example that comes to mind when thinking of AI applications, AI systems are increasingly being used in the manufacturing sector. In industrial factories and warehouses, AI has the potential to improve equipment efficiency and production yields as well as uptime and consistency. According to a 2021 survey from The Manufacturer, 65% of leaders in the manufacturing sector are working to pilot AI. Implementation in warehouses alone is expected to hit a 57.2% compound annual growth rate over the next five years.

