Knoxville, TN

50 pounds of marijuana, stolen guns found in Knoxville home

By Gregory Raucoules
 3 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 22-year-old man was arrested Monday after federal agents found thousands of dollars worth of marijuana and several stolen guns in his North Knoxville home.

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) executed a search warrant in the 1300 block of Maryland Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Monday. The warrant was executed after an undercover agent made a controlled delivery of marijuana that was accepted at the home by 22-year-old Zackariah Julian .

ATF agents recovered over 50 pounds of marijuana and approximately 277 THC vape cartridges inside the residence along with drug paraphernalia like digital scales.

A total of 15 firearms were discovered inside a gun safe during the search. Nine of the guns, including a gold-plated desert eagle pistol valued at $2,500, were reported stolen from several different UPS shipments.

Seven silencers which are presumed to be stolen from a shipment addressed to a Seymour business were also recovered.

Julian faces felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture, deliver or sell and theft over $1,000. He is set to appear in court on Wednesday, Jan. 5.

Auto thefts rise across country

For many, a car is among the largest financial investments they’ll ever make, but car owners in the U.S. are increasingly at risk of losing their investment after a year that saw the most vehicle thefts in more than a decade.
