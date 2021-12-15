18-year-old man arrested with two ghost guns by Springfield Police

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department Firearms Investigation Unit arrested an 18-year-old man and confiscated two ghost guns.

On Tuesday, detectives arrested 18-year-old Kenney Menendez, after conducting an investigation for several weeks. Officers were conducting surveillance at the Menendez home on Westford Circle. Menendez was able to get in a car and drive away, once the vehicle came to a stop, officers were able to stop the suspect and three other passengers in the vehicle. Officers say that the car stopped at the intersection of State and Andrew Streets and Menendez exited the vehicle.

Police seized two ghosts guns, which are guns that do not have serial numbers, untraceable, and at times ‘homemade’, one of the guns was located in the hoodie pocket of the suspect. Detectives were also able to recover the other gun which had a 29 round magazine.

Kenney Menendez was charged with the following:

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Carrying a Loaded Large Capacity Firearm on a Public Way

Improper Storage of a Large Capacity Firearm

The other three passengers in the vehicle were later released.

