ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

18-year-old man arrested with two ghost guns by Springfield Police

By Melissa Torres
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00cX7S_0dNWgoxz00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department Firearms Investigation Unit arrested an 18-year-old man and confiscated two ghost guns.

Enfield police looking for man wanted with 11 warrants

On Tuesday, detectives arrested 18-year-old Kenney Menendez, after conducting an investigation for several weeks. Officers were conducting surveillance at the Menendez home on Westford Circle. Menendez was able to get in a car and drive away, once the vehicle came to a stop, officers were able to stop the suspect and three other passengers in the vehicle. Officers say that the car stopped at the intersection of State and Andrew Streets and Menendez exited the vehicle.

Police seized two ghosts guns, which are guns that do not have serial numbers, untraceable, and at times ‘homemade’, one of the guns was located in the hoodie pocket of the suspect. Detectives were also able to recover the other gun which had a 29 round magazine.

Kenney Menendez was charged with the following:

  • Carrying a Firearm without a License
  • Carrying a Firearm without a License
  • Carrying a Loaded Large Capacity Firearm on a Public Way
  • Improper Storage of a Large Capacity Firearm

The other three passengers in the vehicle were later released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Enfield, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, MA
Springfield, MA
Crime & Safety
Enfield, CT
Crime & Safety
WWLP

Attorney calls for EPPD body cams after alleged assault on woman

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Anna Barnes and her attorney Randall Kallinen are calling on El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen to implement body cameras for the entire police force, after an alleged assault after a crash this Summer. The plea comes after Barnes continues to suffer from a severely broken nose after the encounter. […]
EL PASO, TX
WWLP

Security protocols leave threat responses up to schools

School systems nationwide rely on high-level expertise from the U.S. Secret Service and others as they work to stay vigilant for signs of potential student violence, training staff, surveilling social media and urging others to tip them off.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Police#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WWLP

WWLP

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy