MUSC identifies three cases of Omicron variant in Charleston County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Medical University of South Carolina on Wednesday announced the first cases of the COVID-19 ‘Omicron’ variant have been detected in South Carolina.

MUSC scientists in the Molecular Pathology Laboratory, detected the cases during weekly sequencing. The lab has been diligently processing positive COVID-19 samples on a weekly basis to monitor for variants.

Health officials said the three cases were detected in adults within Charleston County. Some of the patients had traveled recently, and some had not.

The individuals who tested positive for the variant were vaccinated but had not received their boosters. All three have mild flu-like symptoms.

“We knew it was only a matter of time before we would see confirmed cases of the Omicron variant here in South Carolina,” Director of the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), Dr. Edward Simmer said.

He continued, saying “as we get further into the winter holiday season, it is more important than ever for our unvaccinated population to begin their COVID-19 vaccination series, and for fully vaccinated individuals to get their booster shot when eligible. These vaccines are saving lives every day and are incredibly effective against Omicron, Delta and every other known variant of COVID-19.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.