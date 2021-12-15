ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

MUSC identifies three cases of Omicron variant in Charleston County

By Tim Renaud
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ll4sp_0dNWgcNH00

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Medical University of South Carolina on Wednesday announced the first cases of the COVID-19 ‘Omicron’ variant have been detected in South Carolina.

MUSC scientists in the Molecular Pathology Laboratory, detected the cases during weekly sequencing. The lab has been diligently processing positive COVID-19 samples on a weekly basis to monitor for variants.

Health officials said the three cases were detected in adults within Charleston County. Some of the patients had traveled recently, and some had not.

The individuals who tested positive for the variant were vaccinated but had not received their boosters. All three have mild flu-like symptoms.

“We knew it was only a matter of time before we would see confirmed cases of the Omicron variant here in South Carolina,” Director of the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), Dr. Edward Simmer said.

He continued, saying “as we get further into the winter holiday season, it is more important than ever for our unvaccinated population to begin their COVID-19 vaccination series, and for fully vaccinated individuals to get their booster shot when eligible. These vaccines are saving lives every day and are incredibly effective against Omicron, Delta and every other known variant of COVID-19.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

CCSD may reinstate its face mask mandate after winter break depending on COVID-19 case counts

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Facemasks may once again be required for students and staff within the Charleston County School District next month if coronavirus case counts are in the medium to high range. The district’s Board of Trustees voted Thursday to reinstate a facemask mandate after winter break depending upon virus case counts within […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

House fire displaces four on James Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Saturday, Charleston Fire crews responded to a fire at a single-family home on James Island. According to CFD, the fire displaced four residents of the home – located on the 100 block of Chipley Terrace. No injuries have been reported. Fire crews are on the scene investigating the cause of […]
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charleston County, SC
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston County, SC
Health
Charleston County, SC
Government
Charleston County, SC
Coronavirus
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Weather#Covid#Musc#Delta#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcbd News 2
WCBD Count on 2

Authorities searching for missing kayaker in Murrels Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, and the United States Coast Guard are searching for a missing kayaker. According to GCSO, the agencies are searching the waters of Murrells Inlet for a missing man. The man was last contacted around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night and […]
MURRELLS INLET, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Mount Pleasant PD, Fire hosts bicycle safety class

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) along with the Mount Pleasant Fire Department (MPFD) hosted a bicycle safety class to teach children and parents bicycle riding safety. The bicycle safety class brought children and their parents together to participate while encouraging family bonding while practicing bicycle safety. Officials say that […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Eight injured, one dead in multi-car crash on Johns Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating a deadly multi-car collision that happened in the area of Johns Island Saturday evening. According to CPD, the crash happened around 6:40 p.m. near the intersection of Maybank Highway and Bohicket Road. A GMC SUV driving west on Maybank Highway veered left of the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WCBD Count on 2

Watch: Santa visits Trident Medical Center via helicopter

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Santa ditched his sleigh for a helicopter on Friday when he visited team members at Trident Medical Center. Trident said that he wanted to make a pre-Christmas visit and thank staff for their tireless efforts in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. He visited different departments, reminding staff that the work they do […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

SC attorney general files appeal to block vaccine mandate ruling

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson files an appeal with the Supreme Court on Saturday to freeze the OSHA vaccine mandate set by the Biden administration, officials announced on Saturday. According to officials, the appeal filing follows a split 2-1 decision when a panel of the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Biden delivers S.C. State commencement address, Clyburn marches with graduates

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD)- President Joe Biden was in the Palmetto State on Friday to deliver the winter commencement address at South Carolina State University, accompanied by his long-time ally Representative Jim Clyburn. S.C. State is a historically Black university in Orangeburg and the alma mater of Clyburn who is the House Majority Whip, South Carolina’s […]
ORANGEBURG, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CCSO: Deputies locate missing juvenile in Lincolnville

UPDATE: Deputies said the juvenile has been located and is safe. LINCOLNVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing juvenile from Lincolnville. Deputies say Angel Canup, 13, was reported missing after deputies were called after 6:00 p.m. Thursday evening. Canup is believed to have left the area after getting […]
LINCOLNVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
763K+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy