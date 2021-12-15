ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lithuania closes embassy in China after last diplomats leave

Muscatine Journal
 3 days ago

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Lithuania said Wednesday that it has closed its embassy in Beijing and pulled its last diplomat out of the Chinese capital, a move that came amid a spat over the European Union nation allowing Taiwan to open a representative office in its capital, Vilnius....

muscatinejournal.com

The Independent

China vows to respond after US Xinjiang sanctions passed

China on Friday said it would take all necessary measures to safeguard its institutions and enterprises after the U.S. Senate passed a new law barring imports from the Xinjiang region unless businesses can prove they were produced without forced labor. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said the measure approved Thursday “indicates that the U.S. has no scruples about smearing China by every means."“The relevant actions seriously undermine the principles of market economy and international economic and trade rules, and seriously damage the interests of Chinese institutions and enterprises," Wang told reporters at a daily briefing. “China strongly deplores and...
Fortune

Shares of China’s largest chipmaker sink to lowest close in nearly a year as Biden team considers tougher sanctions

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The Biden administration is considering imposing tougher sanctions on China’s largest chipmaker, according to people familiar with the situation, building on an effort to limit the country’s access to advanced technology.
Telegraph

Diplomats make hasty exit from China after 'intimidation'

Lithuania's diplomatic delegation to China hastily left the country on Wednesday over security fears, according to diplomatic sources, with the embassy disappearing entirely from local online maps. Their sudden departure escalates an ongoing diplomatic spat between Lithuania and Beijing over Taiwan, which China claims as its own despite having never...
Axios

Taiwan loses another ally to China

The Biden administration denounced Nicaragua on Thursday night for switching diplomatic allegiance from Taiwan to China. Why it matters: China's government has for the past several years been chipping away at Taiwan's legitimacy on the world stage and attempted to further isolate Taipei by pressuring companies and other countries to stop treating the self-governing island as a sovereign nation.
Reuters

Exclusive: Lithuania braces for China-led corporate boycott

FRANKFURT/VILNIUS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - China has told multinationals to sever ties with Lithuania or face being shut out of the Chinese market, a senior government official and an industry body told Reuters, dragging companies into a dispute between the Baltic state and Beijing. China downgraded its diplomatic ties with...
theedgemarkets.com

Canada's ambassador to China to leave post after helping free detainees

OTTAWA/WASHINGTON (Dec 6): Canada's ambassador to China said on Monday that he would soon leave his post, after a two-year assignment where he helped secure the freedom of two Canadian detainees despite icy relations between Beijing and Ottawa. Dominic Barton's departure, which will take effect on Dec 31, leaves a...
AFP

US hits China with new trade curbs, sanctions over Uyghur rights

The United States on Thursday unleashed a volley of actions to censure China's treatment of the Uyghur minority, with lawmakers voting to curb trade and new sanctions slapped on the world's top consumer drone maker. Companies hit by Treasury Department sanctions include SZ DJI Technology, by far the world's largest producer of consumer drones.
columbuspost.com

Punitive action against Lithuania – China wants to “crush Lithuania like a fly”

– China wants to “crush Lithuania like a fly”. Chinese customs have removed the Baltic state from the official customs database. Trade between the two countries is currently at a standstill. A punitive action and a precedent. Coy Streetmater from Stockholm, Christophe Geeson from Beijing. Destroying a country like that?...
Reuters

Taiwan referendums fail in major setback for opposition

TAIPEI, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Taiwan's opposition suffered a major setback on Saturday after voters rejected four referendums it had championed as a show of no confidence in the government. The defeat of the referendums comes as Taipei faces growing military and political pressure from Beijing, and is a boost...
Fox News

Biden's America faces devastating defeat by communist China

The United States is drifting toward a catastrophic defeat. I am talking about a defeat which will eliminate our freedom and permanently subordinate America to Communist China and its demands for absolute control and obedience. You may think this vision is alarmist, but look at the Chinese Communist Party’s control...
Washington Times

U.S., allies challenged by China and Russia on the march

Dictatorships are on the march, at a level of intensity unprecedented since the Second World War. With no tolerance for free speech or political dissent and guilty of massive human rights abuses, China and Russia have become increasingly aggressive in their attacks on free and democratic nations. They inspire fellow-traveler autocracies like Iran and North Korea to pursue more and ever more dangerous and brazen nuclear extortion strategy.
realcleardefense.com

The Growing Danger of U.S. Ambiguity on Taiwan

Biden Must Make America’s Commitment Clear to China—and the World. Over the past year, the questions of whether China will forcibly move against Taiwan and how best to deter Chinese aggression have moved to the center of debates about U.S. foreign policy. This is due to a combination of factors. Officials and analysts in Washington increasingly recognize that China now has the capability to fight a war with the United States over Taiwan—a notion that once seemed far-fetched. There is also a growing sense among American observers that Chinese President Xi Jinping, having suffered few consequences for his crackdown in Hong Kong and his aggressive moves in the South China Sea and convinced that the United States is in inexorable decline, feels emboldened to force the pace of unification with Taiwan.
