Winchendon high school goes remote after roughly 100 students test positive, in quarantine for COVID-19

"This decision has not been made lightly."

A high school in Winchendon is switching to remote learning in response to what officials called an “alarming increase” of COVID-19 cases among students.

Roughly 100 students at Murdoch High School have either tested positive or been exposed to the virus, according to an announcement from interim Superintendent Thad King.

The school is set to begin remote learning on Thursday, he said. Virtual learning will continue until Dec. 23, when the school’s holiday break begins.

Middle school and elementary school students will continue to attend class in person.

“This decision has not been made lightly, as we recognize the potential impact on families; it was made in collaboration with the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and with the support of the Winchendon Board of Health,” King wrote in the announcement. “We have taken a very measured approach in attempting to mitigate the continually increasing Covid cases at Murdock High School to this point and believe it is appropriate at this time, as we have approximately 100 students Covid positive or in quarantine, with an additional 100 students in the Test and Stay protocol each day, to turn to remote learning until the Winter break.”

For the week of Dec. 2-8, the state reported 6,879 positive COVID-19 cases in students across the state. There were also 1,105 cases among staff.