Safety Is a Top Priority for Many When Traveling but It May Come at the Cost of the Planet

KSDK
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA survey of 2,000 Americans conducted by OnePoll on behalf...

www.ksdk.com

IHG: High-quality service top priority for 78% of global travelers

With more than three-quarters (78%) of global travelers placing high-quality service above all else when booking a hotel, voco hotels has launched “turn up” service to cater to guests’ needs and expectations. To understand the new travel normal and reevaluate traveler’s desires, IHG Hotels & Resorts’ voco hotels conducted a...
Holiday Safety Travel

SAN ANTONIO- The coming holiday breaks will have more people traveling this year. According to AAA, 53.4 million people will travel this upcoming break. Ariana Chapa, a communications science and disorders major at Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU), explains how she keeps herself and her corgi, Hazel, safe on their travels back home.
Plan B can be just as good as Plan A when it comes to travel

This week, I thought I’d be writing you a cheery postcode from Zurich, but if the pandemic has taught travellers anything, it is that what we think we will be doing, and what we find ourselves doing, are rarely the same thing. I once foolishly believed that depleted bank balances, airline tickets and booking references were proof that a thing would happen… no more! I have seen how the gods, and the Government, laugh in the face of our booking references.
Travel costs cut into gift budget

DEAR HARRIETTE: I go to visit my family every Christmas. This year, there are two new babies, lots of young adults and us older folks. My family and I fly to be with the rest of the family. The whole trip is fairly expensive, but we love being together. Sadly, we couldn’t do it last year because of COVID-19. All […]
Travelers Are Taking a 'Wait-and-See Approach' When It Comes to Omicron

What: 2021 Holiday Plans Aren’t Affected, But Travelers Remain Cautious for 2022. A recent survey of 2 million members of Scott’s Cheap Flights shows that while about two-thirds of people are worried about the Omicron variant of COVID-19 affecting their holiday plans, so far there have been minimal cancellations, with 87% of people going ahead with their trips. Respondents are more worried about Omicron disrupting plans for 2022 than they are about how it will impact their holiday plans — 62% of people are worried about Omicron disrupting their holiday travel plans and 79% of people are worried about omicron disrupting their travel plans for 2022.
Travel expert reveals top things to consider when travelling this Christmas

Angelica Harding, Director of International Development at esta-america.com, travel expert at ETIAS has created a list of the four things you should consider when travelling to avoid anything going wrong this Christmas. Have the right documentation. When travelling, it’s important to make sure you have all the correct documentation ready...
Well-off parents are fighting over secondhand Christmas gifts and flipping them for extra cash amid the supply-chain crunch

IStock; Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images; Rebecca Zisser/Insider. Supply-chain issues have limited stocks of hot Christmas toys, leading well-off parents to buy used. One parent paid nearly four times the retail price for a secondhand version of a hard-to-find toy. A few parents are taking advantage, flipping toys on Facebook Marketplace for...
Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says Covid variant may not fit ‘clinical picture’ of Delta

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, if you got a sniffle and a headache, you might dismiss it as an ordinary cold and carry on as normal, even if you felt a little rough around the edges. But during cold and flu season, how can you be sure it’s a cold and not the coronavirus?The common cold is caused by a different strain of virus to Covid-19. But with the rapidly-spreading Omicron variant often causing mild symptoms, such as stuffy nose, sore head and sore throat, it is very hard to tell the difference without testing.Professor Tim Spector, from Britain’s ZOE...
