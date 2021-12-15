ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to consider before purchasing a pet for the holiday season

By Sara Tewksbury
 4 days ago

(WTNH) — While many people think about giving pets as a gift for the holidays, there are many factors to consider when taking on the responsibility of a pet.

Susan Wollschlager, marketing and communications manager for the Connecticut Humane Society, shares tips for what people should think about when getting a pet this time of year.

For more information, head to cthumane.org .

