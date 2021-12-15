ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Michael B. Jordan Will Reportedly Return in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

By Michael Baculinao
epicstream.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans have been looking forward to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as it would mark a new beginning for the nation of Wakanda after the death of Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa and it is expected to address whose character is going to take the mantle of Black Panther. So far, there's no confirmed...

epicstream.com

Comments / 3

Related
HollywoodLife

Michael B. Jordan Admits He’s ‘Fallen In Love’ With Lori Harvey

The ‘Creed’ star spoke about how his current relationship influenced his performance in his upcoming movie ‘A Journal For Jordan.’. Michael B. Jordan’s newest movie A Journal for Jordan paints him in a new light, as the romantic lead in the drama. He admitted that his current relationship influenced his performance in the movie during a Thursday December 9 interview on The View. When Joy Behar asked about why he’d chosen to finally take on a romantic role, the 34-year-old star admitted that falling in love in real life made him feel ready for the performance, and he’s been dating model and beauty entrepreneur Lori Harvey, 24.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael B Jordan
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Person
Letitia Wright
POPSUGAR

Try Not to Cry as Michael B. Jordan Gushes About Lori Harvey: "I Finally Found What Love Was"

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey have done quite a good job at keeping details around their relationship under wraps (aside from a few occasional Instagram flicks). The power couple celebrated their one-year anniversary in November, and after reaching such a huge milestone, Michael is now opening up about how he's gotten so comfortable with their relationship being in the public eye — and how it has prepared him for his upcoming romance film, A Journal For Jordan.
CELEBRITIES
weisradio.com

“It’s the moment I’ve waited for my entire life”: Michael B. Jordan takes the reins of his career, and ‘Creed III’

(NOTE LANGUAGE) In Black Panther, Michael B. Jordan‘s battle-scarred alter-ego Erik Stevens/Killmonger famously faces off with Chadwick Boseman‘s T’Challa, saying, “I’ve lived my entire life, waiting for this moment!” In real life, Jordan is saying the same thing, in a feature piece with The Hollywood Reporter. The actor, producer and...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Screengeek
New York Post

‘Black Panther’ fans want Chadwick Boseman role recast for sequel amid Leticia Wright drama

This would break one of Marvel’s cardinal rules. With the “Black Panther” sequel plagued by rumors and backlash about star Leticia Wright’s purported anti-vaxxer views, Marvel fans have proposed a controversial way to refocus everyone’s attention — by recasting the late Chadwick Boseman’ titular role. That would mean breaking Marvel’s vow to not cast another T’Challa following the actor’s tragic death.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thesource.com

Denzel Washington, Michael B. Jordan, and Chante Adams Attend NYC Red Carpet Premiere for ‘A Journal For Jordan’

A Journal For Jordan is a new holiday film starring Michael B. Jordan alongside Chante Adams. The movie was directed by Denzel Washington and it’s based on a true story. “First Sergeant Charles Monroe King (Jordan), a soldier deployed to Iraq who begins to keep a journal of love and advice for his infant son. Back at home, senior New York Times editor Dana Canedy (Chanté Adams) revisits the story of her unlikely, life-altering relationship with King and his enduring devotion to her and their child. A sweeping account of a once-in-a-lifetime love, the film is a powerful reminder of the importance of family,” as per the synopsis.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Fans Are Flipping Out Over Michael B. Jordan Saying Killmonger Is Not A Villain

Michael B. Jordan says that Killmonger isn't a villain and fans are voicing their opinions online. It isn't an exactly uncommon take on social media as positioning villains as misunderstood individuals have gained steam in recent years. (See: Thanos was Right and the entire plot of Eternals for more info on that) Basically, Jordan argues that he had similar aims to T'Challa, but went about them in a different way. However, this reading of Black Panther is strange on the surface and may be factually incorrect when investigating the movie further. Sure, Killmonger cared about the Wakandans and their descendants. But, he was motivated by revenge against the rest of the world. The King found himself against the tactics and even humoring an outreach moment before everything went sideways in confronting his cousin. So, it's an interesting conversation to have. Check out what the actor said to Bleacher Report down below:
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Black Panther 2: Letitia Wright's MCU Future Reportedly in Jeopardy

We've learned over the last couple of months that the future of the Black Panther franchise may be in shambles all thanks to the ongoing issue surrounding actress Letitia Wright. For the uninitiated, the Shuri actress was recently under fire for reportedly espousing her anti-vaccination views on the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Interestingly, the actress was also the reason why production for the MCU sequel had to be put on pause.
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

“Aquaman 2” Wraps, “Panther 2” Resuming

Actor Jason Momoa has confirmed on Instagram that James Wan’s “Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom” has wrapped filming this week. Filming began in London in late June and wrapped in Hawaii with the movie on track for a December 2022 release. While that movie is done, another is gearing up to resume after a production hiatus.
MOVIES
barbend.com

Michael B. Jordan’s “Creed III” Training, Diet, and More From Coach Corey Calliet

When actor Michael B. Jordan steps into the ring for the third time as titular boxer Adonis Creed, he wants to do more than look the part. For Jordan, Creed III — due out in late 2022 — isn’t just another leading role in one of Hollywood’s biggest action franchises. He’ll be helming the highly-anticipated third installment of the Rocky spinoff series as both director and actor.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy