UNI uses big 2nd half to down Jackson State

By Bennett Blake
 3 days ago
(Cedar Falls) AJ Green moved to 3rd place on UNI’s career list for 3-pointers made in a Panther 66-56 comeback win over Jackson State on Monday.

The junior has 202 career 3-pointers and is one away from 2nd place in school history. Green had 24 points as the Panthers picked up their first win since November 27th against #16 St. Bonaventure. Nate Heise added 12 points and 11 rebounds while Noah Carter scored 11.

UNI trailed 32-25 at the break, but outscored the Tigers 41-24 in the 2nd half. Jackson State drops to 2-8. UNI improves to 3-5 and will play at Marshall on Saturday.

