Oklahoma State

Fire Threat On High In NW Oklahoma

By Lacey Swope
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 3 days ago
Dangerous wind on Wednesday! Look for gusts 55 to 70 mph across the state.

The fire threat Wednesday is extreme especially in northwest OK behind the dryline.

Look for a warm start to the day and record highs this afternoon.

Dangerous driving conditions for high profile vehicles, blowing dust and limited visibility, and power outages possible today.

As the cold front on the back side of this storm approaches this evening, rain and storm chances go up in central and eastern OK.

A few of the storms along the line could produce hail and damaging wind gusts. Turning much colder Wednesday night.

