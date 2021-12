The Quad City Storm looked listless, lethargic and lifeless. Then, in what seemed like a blink of the eye, everything changed. The Storm opened the third period with two goals in 21 seconds, and though they lost to Peoria 3-2 in a shootout, the two-goal flurry was enough to earn the Storm another point, extending their streak to seven straight games. Of the Storm's 21 games this year, they've only failed to earn at least a point in two of them.

