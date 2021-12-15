ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Wednesday is open enrollment deadline for Jan. 1 health insurance coverage

By Spencer Lee
 3 days ago

HARRISBURG — On Wednesday, Governor Tom Wolf reminded uninsured Pennsylvanians to visit Pennie.com to enroll in a health care plan before midnight on Dec. 15, to begin receiving coverage Jan. 1.

“For uninsured Pennsylvanians, today is a very important deadline,” said Gov. Wolf. “Dec. 15 is the last day to enroll in health care insurance for coverage beginning New Year​’s Day. Thankfully, Pennsylvanians have a one-stop shop for health care needs including financial assistance and help applying, shopping, and enrolling in health coverage. I urge all uninsured Pennsylvanians to visit Pennie.com to access the affordable, quality health care they deserve.”

Open health care enrollment in Pa. now available through Pennie until Jan. 15

Following Dec. 15, customers can still enroll in Pennie’s 2022 Open Enrollment Period up until the deadline of Jan. 15, but customer’s coverage will not begin until Feb. 1, 2022.

In July 2019, Gov. Wolf signed legislation establishing Pennie as the state-based marketplace, replacing healthcare.gov. Currently there are nearly 344,000 Pennie customers throughout the commonwealth.

Pennie Customer Service can be reached at (844) 844-8040 Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. On Dec. 15, Pennie Customer Service is available by phone until 10 p.m. to help customers meet the coverage deadline.

WATCH: Gov. Wolf promoting health equity through Pennie in 2022 open health care enrollment

“Health care has never been more affordable here in Pennsylvania and I hope individuals will take advantage of these benefits,” said. Gov. Wolf. “Having quality health insurance is a fundamental right all Pennsylvanians deserve. I am proud of the work the Wolf Administration has done to ensure access to quality, affordable health coverage. We know there are still inequities in our health care system, but I vow to continue to fight to break down barriers for all Pennsylvanians.”

According to the Governor’s office, more than 3.3 million residents of Pennsylvania are covered by Medical Assistance, including one million people who have signed up since Gov. Wolf expanded Medicaid in 2015.

