GlobalProtect welcome page acceptance

By jasonrakers
paloaltonetworks.com
 4 days ago

It seems like 5.2.7 and later GP agents no...

live.paloaltonetworks.com

Comments / 0

securelist.com

The life cycle of phishing pages

In this study, we analyzed how long phishing pages survive as well as the signs they show when they become inactive. In addition to the general data, we provided a number of options for classifying phishing pages according to formal criteria and analyzed the results for each of them. The...
paloaltonetworks.com

Captive Portal Custom Page

I want to implement a custom response page for our captive portal and I am not sure how the profile selects which page to us. Do I have to delete the default page or is there a way to select between two pages?. Thank You. 1 REPLY. 10 hours ago.
INTERNET
paloaltonetworks.com

Getting uptime information for a GlobalProtect connection?

Is there a way (programmatically) to access current uptime for an active GlobalProtect connection?. I need to warn the users of my program well before (15+min) the connection times out. We are radiologists, and VPN dying in the middle of reporting of an urgent case causes all kinds of problems and lost work.
TECHNOLOGY
paloaltonetworks.com

"The network connection is unreliable and GlobalProtect reconnected..." Message Requirements

Does anyone know what specific requirements cause the message "The network connection is unreliable and GlobalProtect reconnected using an alternate method. You may experience slowness when accessing the internet or business" to appear? Does GlobalProtect sense that the internet speed is below a certain threshold, etc? This is the same error that's referenced in https://knowledgebase.paloaltonetworks.com/KCSArticleDetail?id=kA14u0000001UnxCAE&lang=en_US%E2%80%A...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Globalprotect#Gp
paloaltonetworks.com

Ignite 2021 Post-Event Information

We want to thank everyone for stopping by LIVEcommunity's booth at Ignite '21! We all had a great time, and we hope you did, too. There were many great sessions that happened at Ignite and thankfully they are hosted online for you to go back and watch! If you log into the Ignite platform, at the top right you can click on the two lines and a drop-down menu will appear. Click on “Library” to be directed to the recorded sessions.
TECHNOLOGY
gatech.edu

GlobalProtect VPN to Replace Cisco AnyConnect

As a component of Georgia Tech's Endpoint Compliance Campaign, the Office of Information Technology will sunset the Cisco AnyConnect-based virtual private network (VPN) service at the end of the academic year. Users are being asked to transition from AnyConnect to the GlobalProtect VPN service in a phased approach. GlobalProtect is...
TECHNOLOGY
paloaltonetworks.com

Reconnaisance Protection - Action Alert

I configured zone protection, (reconnaissance protection), and enabled the tcp\udp port scan and host sweep and chose the default as action "alert". Afterwards, I noticed in the monitor logs this vulnerability appeared, "ZGrab Application Layer Scanner Detection". The severity is medium. Where do I change the action? I can change it in the reconnaissance protection tab, or I could change it in the Vulnerability protection profile exceptions tab, what is the difference?
TECHNOLOGY
paloaltonetworks.com

Upgrade Community Edition XSOAR

Is anybody able to help me with upgrading my community edition of XSOAR ? I can't seem to find any reference to the original download and so the token element to the script is missing, am I able to register again for it ?. Any help is greatly appreciated as...
COMPUTERS
Fudzilla

Chinese hackers find internet fatal flaw

Hackers linked to China and other governments are among a growing assortment of cyberattackers seeking to exploit a widespread and severe vulnerability in computer server software. Software King of the World Microsoft said that involvement of hackers whom analysts have linked to nation-states underscored the increasing gravity of the flaw...
TECHNOLOGY
paloaltonetworks.com

Managing Apache Log4j on Your Attack Surface with Cortex Xpanse

What Cortex Xpanse is doing to find vulnerable applications in your attack surface. This situation is rapidly evolving and so we will regularly update Cortex® Xpanse™ with the most up-to-date information we have. Please reach out to your Customer Success Engagement Manager if you have questions. Summary. On...
SOFTWARE
paloaltonetworks.com

Uninstall Global Protect 5.2.5 via Intune Scripts

I need to uninstall Global Protect from bout 100 user devices. We deploy and remove application using Microsoft Endpoint Manager (Intune). I have created a script using this uninstall command:. This command reported that it ran successfully on the devices and uninstalled Global Protect as intended, however when I logged...
SOFTWARE
paloaltonetworks.com

VM-Series firewall perpetual to flexible

I have 2 VM-100 with perpetual licenses and I will like to know if it possible to convert this 2 licenses into credits for Fixed Models. Already tried to follow https://docs.paloaltonetworks.com/vm-series/10-0/vm-series-deployment/license-the-vm-series-firewall... but the problem is, since I don't have any credit pool how do I do the conversion?!?!?
COMPUTERS
paloaltonetworks.com

How to import Address Objects in CSV to PA Firewall

Can some one guide me on how I can import IP address in bulk to PA FW? These days I am getting a huge number of IPs and URLs which needs to be blocked on the Firewall end. For the URLs we can do the import. But how to do the same for IPs?
SOFTWARE
paloaltonetworks.com

Blocking Torch browser

I would really appreciate if some one can help me on this. I am planning to block Torch browser through a firewall rule, using App-ID. But as per information in the community we cannot entirely block the functionality of Torch browser using App-ID. Once we block from the security rule, normal web traffic will go through the firewall.
TECHNOLOGY
paloaltonetworks.com

See the users version of Global Protect in Panorama

I am getting ready to test upgrading GlobalProtect using the "Allow Transparently" option of the upgrade for a small subset of users. I want to verify the upgrade worked from Panorama without reaching out to the user for verification that it worked. I can't seem to locate where I would see the user's client version for GP in Panorama. My initial thought was in HIP or Remote User.
SOFTWARE

