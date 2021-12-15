GlobalProtect welcome page acceptance

APENFT Foundation, a marketplace for NFTs, recently held a contest for digital artists to explore the theme of “Second Life” in the metaverse, inviting artists to portray their dream lives and futures. The foundation selected 13 finalists. Each will receive a cash prize and work with APENFT partner LiveArt to develop their digital artwork, which will be featured through cryptovoxels in an online exhibition in January and will be available for purchase on the LiveArt platform.
The grand prize winner, who will be awarded $20,000, is WMD Studio, with Infinite Falling, a digital animation depicting a nude human figure tumbling through space,...
