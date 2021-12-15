The Caffeine Scene: Holiday-flavored coffee and South African inspired-desserts in Hanover

Editor's Note: This twice-monthly series will explore the York County Caffeine Scene: Where you can go for a delicious cup of coffee and other tasty treats.

Right on York Street in the heart of downtown Hanover, a few steps below ground will lead you to Ikigai Coffee.

By the second or third step, your senses will instantly be taken over by the smell of freshly baked cheesecake, cinnamon buns and muffins.

Once you open the door, however, that's when the aroma of freshly brewed coffee, hits you.

You will hear echoes of smooth jazz and a La Marzocco espresso machine hard at work, as the baristas carefully pull shots of espresso to create lattes, americanos and other Italian coffee specialties.

As you stand in line, you will see the pastry case just to your left, full of the sweet delicacies you could smell before even entering the shop.

Ikigai Coffee owner Stasha van Niekerk has developed the recipes for the pastries they bake and served at Ikigai herself, many of them brought back from her home in South Africa.

Not even five minutes of scrolling through photos on Ikigai's Instagram, of chocolate muffins, berry cheesecakes and, of course, their coffee, was enough to convince me to go in one day and try it out.

The brew: White Chocolate Peppermint

I should preface by saying I typically drink my coffee black but will occasionally treat myself to a flavored coffee. With the holidays in full swing — the White Chocolate Peppermint latte was a no-brainer.

Ikigai uses coffee beans from a local coffee roastery called Necessary Coffee in Lancaster.

Steering away from the overly pumped, store-bought syrups, Ikigai even crafts their flavored lattes with homemade powders, sauces and syrups.

The White Chocolate Peppermint latte is a combination of candy canes, crushed to a powder, combined with white chocolate, and melted down by a double shot of piping hot espresso.

Whole milk is then steamed to perfection, and with a texture resembling white paint, it is poured into the sweet espresso mixture.

The latte is both refreshing and sweet, and the crushed up candy canes adds a fun texture, and pink color towards the last few sips.

Malva Pudding

"Malva pudding is a traditional South African dessert that actually came out of the depression years in South Africa," said Marcel van Niekerk, Sasha's husband.

A shortage in ingredients and an chance for farmers to make something out of nothing, inspired Malva pudding.

While it is not the top seller among the pastries at Ikigai, Marcel says it is a conversation starter and once customers try it once, they often return for more.

"It's one of those things we cannot go without it, because people have come to love it."

Served warm, Malva pudding is a cake that is soaked in a caramel, buttery sauce after being baked, and topped with whipped cream.

This dessert is moist, rich and decadent.

As you take a bite, dig your spoon to the bottom of the cup and try to get the three layers of texture in one bite.

The sauce is almost creamy, yet not too sweet and helps lock in flavor and moisture into the cake itself. The whipped cream on top adds a bit of lightness to the dessert and is a cool offset to the warm cake.

If you have a sweet tooth and are up for trying new things, head over to Ikigai and try out this ultimate dessert, paired perfectly with a cup of coffee.

Ikigai Coffee is at 11 York St., Hanover.

In my next story, I'll explore Prince Street Café in downtown York.

Do you know a coffee shop in York County that Lena should check out? Email her at etzivekis@eveningsun.com or message her on Twitter at @tzivekis!

Lena Tzivekis is a reporter for the Evening Sun. Follow her journey around York County as she searches for the best cups of coffee and the stories behind them.