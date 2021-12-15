ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Back Issues: Why Electro's Evil Energy Makes Him the Ultimate Adversary

By Timothy Adams
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn electricity-based villain in Spider-Man's rogues gallery is Maxwell "Max" Dillon, aka Electro. Created by legendary creators Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, Electro has been featured in numerous Spider-Man comics and storylines, along with appearances across animated series' and a live-action movie. Jamie Foxx portrayed Electro in 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man...

Inside the Magic

Benedict Cumberbatch “Refused to Speak” to Fellow Marvel Star on Netflix Set

Although Benedict Cumberbatch — who plays Doctor Stephen Strange in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe — and Kirsten Dunst — who portrayed Mary Jane Watson in the Spider-Man trilogy that released between 2002 and 2007 — have never been in a Marvel movie together (yet), they are acting together in an upcoming Netflix project entitled The Power of the Dog.
ComicBook

Marvel Studios Head Reveals Why Old Spider-Man Villains Are Returning In No Way Home

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) will square off against villains from the franchise's past -- but not against ones he has seen before. In about a month, Spider-Man will battle the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe, Spider-Man), Dr. Octopus (Alfred Molina, Spider-Man 2), Electro (Jamie Foxx, The Amazing Spider-Man 2), and more. The villains are coming from the five Spider-Man theatrical movies released prior to Holland's first, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige said during a recent interview that the decision was a pretty simple one.
ComicBook

Tom Holland Reveals Jon Bernthal Smacked Him in the Face While Filming a Movie

Spider-Man: No Way Home is hitting theaters next week, which means Tom Holland has been busy promoting the threequel. Thie week, the actor known for playing Peter Parker paid a visit to Hot Ones where he ate a bunch of spicy wings while talking about his career history and even recreated that famous Paul Rudd meme. He also spoke about making the movie Pilgrimage with another Marvel star, Jon Bernthal, and shared a hilarious set story.
Inside the Magic

Tom Holland and Girlfriend Zendaya Have a Problem Filming Together, Star Reveals

The next installment in Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man franchise is, perhaps, one of the most anticipated films of all time. With expectations, anticipation, and spoilers running rampant in the Marvel fandom, the new movie from director Jon Watts has a lot to live up to when it exclusively hits theaters on December 17, 2021.
ComicBook

Spider-Man Actor Tom Holland Speaks Out on Replacing Robert Downey Jr. in the Marvel Universe

When Avengers: Endgame was released back in 2019, it ended with Iron Man/Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) dying and Captain America/Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) growing old, which has left fans of the MCU wondering who will lead the Avengers in the future. In a recent interview with GQ, Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo named Spider-Man star Tom Holland the new face of the MCU. "Tom is stepping into the role that Robert Downey once occupied for Marvel, which is the favorite character, and in a lot of ways the soul of the Marvel universe," Russo said. During another recent interview on Josh Wilding's YouTube channel, Holland addressed Russo's comments.
epicstream.com

Jamie Foxx Had One Condition in Spider-Man: No Way Home Return

What makes Spider-Man: No Way Home more exciting is that the villains of the previous movies are coming back and their respective actors will be reprising their roles as the big baddies of the film. One of those iconic portrayals is that of Jamie Foxx who played Electro in the version of Andrew Garfield but before his return, he has been promised one condition.
lrmonline.com

A Not Blue Electro Is What Brought Jamie Foxx Back To Spider-Man

Spider-Man: No Way Home is coming soon. CCXP (Brazil’s Comic Con Experience) had an exclusive panel with the actors starring as our Spidey villains. The Spider-Man: No Way Home – Villains Panel had actors Willem Defoe, Jamie Foxx, and Alfred Molina. CCPX discussed their return to the world of Spider-Man. During the interview, Jamie Foxx shared that Electro not being blue is why he returned to Spider-Man.
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Fans Freaking Out Over Zendaya's Red Carpet Appearance at the Premiere

Monday night saw the red-carpet premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home and while fans around the world were undeniably excited to see the film's stars as they celebrated the highly anticipated Sony/Marvel film, it wasn't just the excitement for the movie that had fans taking to the internet freaking out. Star Zendaya stole the red carpet with her spiderweb-inspired look and while the third installment of the MCU's Spider-Man trilogy might be the most exciting movie of the year, it paled in comparison to the excitement Zendaya caused with her incredible red-carpet style.
The Hollywood Reporter

How ‘No Way Home’ Redefines Spider-Man

[This story contains spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home.] “With great power there must also come, great responsibility.” That line, even in all of its many variations over the years, has always been at the core of Spider-Man. Consistently they’ve been the words, delivered by Peter Parker’s Uncle Ben, that have begun the journey of Spider-Man, that is, until Spider-Man: No Way Home. Jon Watts’ latest installment of the Tom Holland-led Spider-Man franchise is a joyous and sincerely moving celebration of three generations of Spider-Man films, and there is plenty, and will continue to be plenty, to talk about in terms...
ComicBook

Back Issues: Green Goblin Makes His Case as Spider-Man's Greatest Enemy

There are a number of classic villains in Spider-Man's rogues gallery, but the Green Goblin can make a case of being the web-slinger's most iconic nemesis. The character will make a return in Spider-Man: No Way Home, with Willem Dafoe reprising his villainous role from Sony Pictures' first Spider-Man trilogy. Fans have watched Green Goblin terrorize Spider-Man in the comics, numerous animated shows, and on the big screen; but no matter how many times he dies, he always finds a way to return from the grave. Each resurrection attacks Spidey in a different way, because there are only a small number of antagonists that know Spider-Man as intimately as the Green Goblin.
ComicBook

Here's Why These Spider-Man Stars Didn't Return For Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now playing in theaters, and the movie features a whole lot of appearances from past Spider-Man stars. Last month, a new trailer for the upcoming movie was released and confirmed the return of some former franchise villains. We knew the movie would see the return of Alfred Molina in his role as Doc Ock from Spider-Man 2, Jamie Foxx as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin from the 2002 Spider-Man. Many fans have been eager to know if more stars would be joining for the new film, especially former Spider-Men actors, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Warning: Major Spider-Man: No Way Home Spoilers Ahead! After a year of speculation, fans finally got the confirmation this week that Maguire and Garfield are in the movie. However, they were not joined by their romantic counterparts, Kirsten Dunst and Emma Stone, despite previous rumors of their return. During a recent interview with The New York Times, Kevin Feige explained why the Mary Jane Watson and Gwen Stacy stars didn't appear in the new film.
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Spoilers Leak Online, Sony Working To Remove Them

Significant spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home started to surface online Wednesday morning, with Sony Pictures working diligently to get them removed. Press screenings and the red carpet premiere for the Tom Holland-led film took place earlier this week, followed by the embargo for first reactions being lifted. While the majority of reactions remained spoiler-free, that hasn't stopped fans from posting them on sites like YouTube, where THR reports searches for "Spider-Man" returned results that included the No Way Home spoilers. One leak reportedly revealed 10 full minutes of the movie, with some videos ranging from foreign subtitles and dubs.
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score Revealed

The wait is finally over! Spider-Man: No Way Home is officially playing in theaters, and it's a hit with critics and audiences alike. The new movie is currently "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes with a critics score of 95% after 220 reviews, but its audience score is even more impressive. Currently, the movie is up on the review site with a 99% audience score after 5,000+ reviews. If the new Spider-Man manages to hold on to that number, it will beat Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings as the MCU movie with the highest audience score. You can read some audience reactions below:
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Features Ted Lasso Star in Secret Role

Spider-Man: No Way Home is finally playing in theaters, and it's shattering box office records as well as being a big hit with critics and audiences alike. The new Marvel flick is currently "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes with a critics score of 94% after 275 reviews and an impressive audience score of 99% after 10,000+ reviews. The movie is the talk of the town on social media with fans gushing about everything from the returning villains from past Spider-Man movies to the post-credits scene teaser. The movie also features a pretty great mid-credits scene, and it includes an actor from a beloved television show. Warning! Spider-Man: No Way Home Spoilers Ahead...
