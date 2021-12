Omicron may yet force the health secretary to impose tougher Covid restrictions in England before Christmas. In remarks to the BBC's Andrew Marr Show, Sajid Javid said: "there's a lot of uncertainty, there are gaps in the data, but we must work with the data we've got, we mustn't let perfection be the enemy of the good." The government's Sage committee has warned that hospitalisations might peak at between 3,000 and 10,000 per day unless action is taken. - Guardian.

