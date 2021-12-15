ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

New Jersey officers arrest the Grinch

fox5atlanta.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVideo shows officers in New Jersey hauling the Grinch off...

www.fox5atlanta.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Did Joe Manchin just sink Biden's plan?

(CNN) — With his announcement on "Fox News Sunday" that he will not vote for President Joe Biden's Build Back Better plan, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) has handed the White House not just a lump of coal this Christmas, but an entire strip mine. The reaction was immediate and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
CBS News

Elizabeth Warren tests positive for COVID-19

Senator Elizabeth Warren said Sunday that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Warren tweeted that she tests regularly for COVID-19, and while she tested negative last week, she tested positive on Sunday. "Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms & am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas
The Associated Press

Leftist millennial vows to remake Chile after historic win

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Former leftist student leader Gabriel Boric will be under quick pressure from his youthful supporters to fulfill his promises to remake Chile after the millennial politician scored a historic victory in the country’s presidential runoff election. Boric spent months traversing up and down Chile...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy