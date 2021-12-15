No students hurt after car crashes into back of school bus in Indian Land

Lancaster County school bus crash (Lancaster County Schools)

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina state troopers were investigating a crash involving a school bus Wednesday morning in Lancaster County.

Officials said the wreck happened along Highway US 521, about a mile north of Indian Land High School, which is where the bus was headed.

[ ALSO READ: School bus driver hospitalized in east Charlotte crash; no students hurt ]

According to the school district, the school bus was stopped and had just picked up its first student when it was hit from behind by a car. Several other cars were involved and photos sent to Channel 9 from the scene showed the front of the car wedged beneath the back of the school bus as well as damage to the back of the car.

School officials told Channel 9 that neither the bus driver nor the student was hurt and that the bus lights were working and the stop arm was out when the crash happened.

It was unclear if anyone in the other vehicles was injured. Troopers have not said if anyone would be charged.

The highway was briefly closed but has since reopened.

Check back with wsoctv.com for updates on this story.

(WATCH BELOW: ‘Dangerous’: Video captures several cars flying past stopped school bus)

©2021 Cox Media Group