Q. Both my parents passed away in February 2021. My sister is the executor of the estate. We are in the process of selling the house, hopefully before the end of this year, 2021. Is there no longer an estate tax in New Jersey? Also, will the executor of the estate be obligated to pay any taxes on the proceeds of the sale of the house? The sale price of the house is $230,000.

INCOME TAX ・ 2 DAYS AGO