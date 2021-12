Fast-fashion retailer Boohoo warned on full-year profits on Thursday as it pointed to higher returns in the UK and a weaker-than-expected performance in the US. For the year ending 28 February 2022, the company now expects net sales growth to be 12% to 14%, down from previous guidance of 20% to 25%. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the year is expected to be 6% to 7%, down from previous guidance of 9% to 9.5% and implying adjusted EBITDA of between £117m and £139m.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO