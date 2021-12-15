ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Make your own holiday photo backdrop with things around the house

fox5atlanta.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs families and friends gather over the holidays, it is a...

www.fox5atlanta.com

Houston Chronicle

5 great gift ideas for the hard-to-buy-for people in your life

(BPT) - Holiday shopping can be challenging, but it’s even harder when someone who’s hard to please is on your list, or when you feel like you’re out of ideas. To put a smile on the face of a friend or family member who may be hard to buy for, it helps to think outside the box — and imagine what could be fun, comfortable or practical presents to show how much you care.
SHOPPING
northernvirginiamag.com

The Holiday Things To Do in the DMV That Make Us Merry

The holidays are here! And there are lots of activities to do in the DMV–everything from festive light displays to holiday markets and more. Nationals Park has been transformed into Enchant DC, a magical winter wonderland with a variety of winter activities inside. There’s a light maze, ice skating, a Santa meet-and-greet, story-time with Mrs. Claus, and a craft area for the young’uns–there’s truly something for everyone.
POLITICS
Wicked Local

Build the gingerbread house house of your dreams for the holidays

Sometime around Thanksgiving each year, I'll start to get the same question from friends: "Are you excited for gingerbread house season?" The answer, always, is a definitive yes. For as long as I can remember, the coming of Christmas was paired with the building and decorating of gingerbread houses. Each...
FOOD & DRINKS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Simplemost

Make Your Own Fruity Gumdrop Nougat Candy For A Fun Christmas Tradition

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. ‘Tis the season for indulging in holiday sweets. The traditional offerings include hot cocoa,...
RECIPES
WJLA

How to make your own wreath this holiday season

WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — Ali Chrisler, of Blue Ribbon Floral in Rossyln, VA showed Eileen and Britt how to make your own festive wreath this holiday season! Make sure to check out the Rosslyn Holiday Market Friday, December 10th and Saturday, December 11th.
WASHINGTON, DC
phillyfunguide.com

Holiday Lights Meander: 30-Minute “On Your Own” Timed Holiday Experience

Explore the special 2021 Holiday Lights Meander route with your loved ones and spend 30 minutes gazing at the splendor of the holiday decorations of historic Fonthill Castle on your own. Our knowledgeable tour guides will be available along the holiday route to answer your questions and make this a seasonal experience to remember for the whole family.
LIFESTYLE
perutribune.com

OUTDOORS WITH BUD: Making your own arrows can be fun

Making your own arrows can be fun and really, after you have the necessary items, it can also be more economical. I have been a hands on person for years. I have enjoyed doing my own bow set up work and making my own bowstrings. And I have to admit, there is really some extra pride and satisfaction in harvesting a deer or winning a tournament when you are using something you actually made yourself. Making your own arrows can be time consuming and sometimes people would much rather just purchase their equipment, but if you are like me you can “personalize” your arrows and know that no one else is using exactly what you are.
HOBBIES
Newswatch 16

Holiday House viewer photo gallery

MOOSIC, Pa. — It's that time of year again. Viewers have begun untangling light chords and patching inflatables in an effort to have the most dazzling display on the block. Do you have a festive display or know someone who does? Share your photos with us and you might even see them in an upcoming edition of Newswatch 16!
MOOSIC, PA
Sandpoint Reader

2021 Gift Guide: Make your own Christmas gifts this year

I have one of the coolest girlfriends in the world. Instead of expensive bouquets of roses, she prefers hand-picked wildflowers. Instead of expensive restaurants, she’s more into a healthy dinner made at home with love. When it comes to Christmas, anything handmade is preferable to something ordered online. I...
SANDPOINT, ID
ABC Action News

Make The Holidays Magical For Your Kids

Memories of Christmas morning are still with us today and as parents, we want to make the holidays as magical and as memorable as possible for our children. Whether your kids are young or old, lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French has great ideas that bring joy under your tree.
RELATIONSHIPS
fox5atlanta.com

Festive hair looks for the holidays

From up-do's to extensions, there's a lot of hairstyles you can rock for those holiday parties. Good Day's Sharon Lawson heads to Sugarcoat Beauty at Phipps Plaza to take a look at some of the looks that would be great for your get-together.
HAIR CARE
hot969boston.com

Top Things Your Holiday Guests Judge You For

If you’re having guests for the holidays, you better clean. If not, prepare to be judged!. 72% of people say they feel pressured to clean their home if they’re having guests over for the holidays. Here are the Top 10 things your guests will silently judge you for,...
HOME & GARDEN
Science Friday

How To Create Your Own Holiday Scent Memories

What smells do you associate with the winter holiday season? Maybe it’s woodsmoke, cinnamon, or the ubiquitous scent of pine. Whatever fragrances you find festive, chances are good they’re strongly tied to memories of holidays past. Science educator Jennifer Powers returns to explain this enduring connection between scent...
HOME & GARDEN
Baltimore Times

DIY Decorations: Making Your Own Christmas Ornaments

As you start to envision that magical time of year when you gather with family and friends to decorate the tree, think about adding a few unique ornaments to this year’s collection. Whether your style is rustic or elegant, neutral or bold, homemade ornaments add a memorable touch to...
HOME & GARDEN

