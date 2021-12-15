ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Stickers and superheroes: EU starts vaccinating kids 5-11

By DEREK GATOPOULOS, NICOLE WINFIELD Associated Press
Times Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece, Italy and a handful of other European Union nations began vaccinating...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Vaccination of under-12s starts in handful of EU countries

Greece and a handful of other European Union members began vaccinating children ages 5-11 against COVID-19 on Wednesday as governments braced for the holiday season and the spread of the omicron variant. An Athens children’s hospital administered its first shots to younger children hours after authorities announced Greece's highest daily death of the pandemic at 130. The children were given stickers and the day off school. More than 30,000 vaccination appointments for under-12s have been booked by Greek parents, among them Education Minister Niki Kerameus. “I won’t hide the fact that on a personal level, after having talked with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Spain to start vaccinating children aged 5-11 next week

Spain on Tuesday approved COVID-19 vaccinations for children aged five to 11, an age group where coronavirus cases are spreading rapidly, with the immunisation drive to start next week. The decision comes after the European Union's drug regulator last month cleared Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for use among five- to 11-year-olds,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
104.1 WIKY

Factbox-COVID-19 vaccine rollout for children aged 5-11 in the EU

(Reuters) – The European Union rollout of the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds should begin Dec. 13, as countries are expanding their vaccination programmes to include young children amid concerns over the infections surge in the continent and the new Omicron variant. The following is...
WORLD
Times Daily

France to restrict travel from Britain to fight omicron

PARIS (AP) — France will sharply restrict travel to and from Britain because of fast-spreading cases of the omicron coronavirus variant, putting limits on reasons for traveling and requiring 48-hour isolation upon arrival, the government said Thursday. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. *...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Italy#Superheroes#Eu#Ap#Omicron
Times Daily

Netherlands 'going into lockdown again' to curb omicron

LONDON (AP) — Nations across Europe moved to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible omicron variant, with the Netherlands leading the way by imposing a nationwide lockdown. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. *...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

British surge seen as warning on omicron but responses vary

Spiraling infections in Britain driven in part by the new omicron variant of the coronavirus sent shockwaves Thursday into the rest of Europe fueling a familiar dread that tighter restrictions will scuttle holiday plans again this year.Much remains unknown about omicron, but increasingly officials are warning that at the very least it appears more transmissible than the delta variant, which was already putting pressure on hospitals from the United States to the Netherlands With so many questions outstanding, uncertainty reigned over how quickly and how severely to crack down on everything from travel to Christmas parties.After...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Germany getting more vaccines for 'offensive' booster drive

Germany is scrambling to procure more vaccines to fuel what the new health minister on Thursday called a “very offensive" and fast booster strategy that would leave the country better prepared for the onslaught of the new omicron variant.Germany on Wednesday administered nearly 1.5 million shots, its highest one-day total so far. As its vaccination campaign has revved back up, an average of some 988,000 people per day have been vaccinated over the past week.The proportion of Germany's population of 83 million that has been fully vaccinated now stands at 70% — a number that officials, who had set...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Journalism
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Relationships
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Public Health
Seattle Times

Over 129K WA kids ages 5–11 receive first COVID vaccine dose

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — More than 129,000 children ages 5 through 11 in Washington state have received their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine since eligibility expanded to include younger kids on Nov. 3, health officials said Thursday. “While COVID-19 is often milder in children than adults, children can...
WASHINGTON STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Nearly 17% of kids aged 5-11 have been vaccinated, KFF analysis finds

An estimated 16.7 percent of U.S. children ages 5-11 have received at least one dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 as of Dec. 5, according to a Dec. 8 Kaiser Family Foundation analysis of CDC data. The CDC signed off on the vaccine for this age group Nov. 2. This is equivalent...
KIDS
Times Daily

People pressure governments worldwide to act on inflation

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Óscar Baños and thousands of fellow truck drivers celebrated Saturday after a threat to idle their engines pushed the Spanish government to adopt measures improving work conditions and checking skyrocketing fuel costs driven by inflation. Support local journalism reporting on your community. *...
BUSINESS
Times Daily

Head of UK 'partygate' probe mired in office's own events

LONDON (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s first choice to investigate allegations that government officials held Christmas parties last year when COVID-19 rules barred such gatherings has stepped aside after he, too, was caught up in the “partygate” scandal. Support local journalism reporting on your...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

EU set to move to ensure medicines continue to flow between GB and NI

The European Union is set to announce proposals to ensure medicines can continue to flow unimpeded from Great Britain into Northern Ireland European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic is expected to announce proposed new legislation on Friday.The UK’s Brexit Minister Lord Frost is understood to be aware of the development and is also expected to make a statement.The issues surrounding medicines stem from the outworkings of the Northern Ireland Protocol a part of the Brexit deal which means Northern Ireland remains covered by the EU’s pharmaceutical regulations.We believe the proposals solve all the issues that were raised about medicinesAs...
HEALTH
Thrillist

Kids Ages 5 to 11 Must Show Vaccine Proof to Dine Indoors in NYC

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Monday that kids aged 5 to 11 will now have to show proof of vaccination in order to dine indoors, watch a movie, or partake in any indoor entertainment, as well as certain extracurricular activities. The newly tightened restrictions will also...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AFP

Jabs, boosters 'vital' against Omicron: EU leaders

EU leaders said on Thursday that vaccinations and booster shots would be vital to counter the Omicron coronavirus variant as countries stepped up restrictions to slow its startling spread. The EU summit they were participating in also emphasised the need for "coordinated efforts" based on science, amid go-it-alone measures applied notably by Italy. The joint conclusion, swiftly adopted at the beginning of the one-day gathering, underlined the urgency Omicron has injected into European policy-making just three weeks after South African researchers detected the strain. "It is spreading at the ferocious pace and potentially has a risk of escaping our vaccines, at least partially," said EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen at the end of the talks.
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy