ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

4 Suspects Sought In Follow-Home Robbery From Hollywood Club To Valley Village

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities are looking for several suspects who committed a “follow-home robbery” in the Valley Village neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley last month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xl4qO_0dNWc8Jg00

Surveillance video of a follow-home robbery in Valley Village, Calif., on Nov. 27, 2021. (LAPD)

The robbery occurred at around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 27.

According to Los Angeles police, the victims were being dropped off at home by rideshare service after being out at a Hollywood nightclub.

As they were being dropped off in the 4800 block of Whitsett Avenue, they were surrounded by four suspects carrying handguns, police said.

The suspects stole cash and jewelry.

Surveillance video released Tuesday by police shows two suspects getting out of each of two cars, while getaway drivers remain behind. Following the robbery, the suspects run back to the cars and speed away.

The four suspects were described as Black men in their early 20s, police said.

The two suspect vehicles were a blue Toyota Prius and a newer model black Mercedes GL series SUV.

There has been a recent spike in so-called “follow-home robberies” in L.A. , in which suspects tail victims home, usually from high-end restaurants or nightclubs, and rob them of expensive jewelry, purses or other items.

Police have listed areas such as Melrose Avenue and the L.A. Jewelry District as places where these crimes originate.

Last month, LAPD Chief Michel Moore told the LAPD Commission that there have been at least 133 follow-home robberies so far this year, and that the department is forming a special task force to tackle the problem.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information should call LAPD detectives at 213-486-6840.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS LA

‘Lookout Bandit’ Robberies At 7-Elevens; LAPD Seeks Public’s Help Identifying 3 Suspects

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Detectives on Saturday asked the public for help identifying a man and two women suspected of committing a string of hold-ups at Los Angeles 7-Eleven stores over three consecutive evenings. The robberies occurred Nov. 27-29 at 7-Elevens in communities served by the Los Angeles Police Department’s Wilshire, Northeast, Foothill and Southwest divisions, according to the LAPD. The three suspects entered the stores and two approached the counter while the third stood at the door as a lookout. One suspect remained in front of the counter while the other walked behind the counter with a gun which was pointed at the clerk while money was demanded, police said. The suspects fled the stores with money and cigars, officials said. They were all described as being in their early 20s. Anyone with information about the robberies was asked to call detectives at 213-486-6840, or 877-LAPD-24-7. Anonymous tips can be left at Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or by using the LA Crime Stoppers website. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

2 Killed In High-Speed Chase In Highland; Probe Underway

SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — An investigation is underway after a high-speed chase in the Inland Empire ended with two people being killed. San Bernardino officials say they were chasing a stolen pick-up truck with three people inside when it slammed into a home in the city of Highland. Investigators say the driver was considered armed and dangerous and suspected in an earlier kidnapping. The two passengers died in the crash and the driver was arrested. Police have not released any details about the apparent kidnapping. No one was hurt inside the home near Weaver Street and Clear View Lane. The house was heavily damaged and red-tagged.
HIGHLAND, CA
CBS LA

Man Arrested In Connection With Death Of Girlfriend In Garden Grove

GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA) — Authorities say a 55-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of his long-term girlfriend in Garden Grove. Manuel Martin Veerman of Garden Grove was booked into Orange County Jail on suspicion of murder after being questioned. According to police, officers were dispatched to a home in the 13600 block of Glenhaven Drive just before 3 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they located a woman with major trauma to her face and head. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Witnesses told police that the woman was heard in an argument with a man who left the scene. Using the description provided by witnesses, officers were able to locate the suspect, who was later identified as Veerman. During the investigation, police have learned that Veerman and the victim were in a long-term dating relationship. An investigation is underway and witnesses are asked to call the Garden Grove Police Department Det. Camara at (714) 741-5824.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
CBS LA

Man Fatally Shot In Parked Car In Long Beach; Probe Underway

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Authorities this weekend were investigating the shooting death of a man in Long Beach. The incident in the area of 72nd Street and Atlantic Place was reported to patrol officers before 9:30 p.m. Saturday. It was then that officers were flagged down by a citizen who reported that a shooting had occurred. When officers arrived on scene, they located a man who had been shot multiple times inside a parked car. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A motive for the shooting is not known. Detectives are actively working to obtain additional information. The identity of the victim has been withheld pending notification of next of kin. Anyone with more information about this incident was asked to call Homicide Detectives Leticia Gamboa or Ethan Shear at (562) 570-7244.
LONG BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
City
Valley Village, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Cars
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
CBS LA

Sheriff’s Deputies Shoot Pursuit Suspect Outside Downey Home

DOWNEY (CBSLA) – The pursuit of a driver suspected of assault with a firearm, where someone shot into a house, ended with a shooting outside a home in Downey. Scene outside a Downey home after a pursuit ends in a deputy-involved shooting. Dec. 18, 2021 (credit: CBS) The pursuit of the driver began in the Norwalk area. When the driver bailed out of the vehicle in Downey, a deputy opened fire on the suspect in front of the house. The suspect’s condition is unknown. No deputies were injured during the incident.  
DOWNEY, CA
CBS LA

1 Man Dead, Another In Stable Condition After Shooting In Compton

COMPTON (CBSLA) –  Two men were shot in Compton Saturday, one fatally. Scene of a shooting investigation in Compton on Dec. 18, 2021. (credit: CBS) The shooting occurred about 12:40 p.m. in the 2000 block of 120th Street, according to Deputy Alejandra Parra of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Information Bureau. One man suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body and the other was wounded in one of his legs, Parra said. Both men were taken by ambulance to a hospital, where one was pronounced dead and the other had stable vital signs, she said. Witnesses told detectives they saw two men get out of a burgundy vehicle. “They walked up approximately two houses from where they opened fire on two men who were in the front yard working on a car,” Parra said. They ran back to the vehicle and fled the scene. Officers encouraged anyone with information about the incident to contact LA County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5000. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or by using the LA Crime Stoppers website. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
COMPTON, CA
CBS LA

2 Dead After Pursuit Suspect Crashes Into Home

HIGHLAND (CBSLA) – A high-speed pursuit of a kidnapping suspect Friday in San Bernardino County ended when the vehicle crashed into a residence, killing two of the three occupants inside the fleeing vehicle. Dec. 17, 2021 According to authorities, deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Highland Station observed a gray Toyota Tundra at around 4:14 p.m. The truck matched the description of vehicle stolen during a kidnapping. The driver of the gray Tundra, later identified as 30-year-old Anthony Lara of Redlands, was known to be armed and dangerous. Police said that Lara immediately began to speed north on Weaver Street, when officers...
HIGHLAND, CA
CBS LA

‘Two O’ Clock Rock’ Burglar Wanted In More Than 60 Break-Ins Across The San Fernando Valley

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man police has dubbed the “Two O’ Clock Rock” burglar is wanted in as many as 60 break-ins at businesses throughout the San Fernando Valley. (credit: LAPD) According to the investigators, the man has targeted more than 60 businesses in LAPD’s Devonshire, Van Nuys, North Hollywood, Topanga, and West Valley divisions, and in the cities of Burbank and San Fernando. The prolific burglar may have struck again overnight Friday at a car wash store in Van Nuys. Owner Eduardo Bernal says that while the burglar didn’t get away with that much cash, he did damage the building...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michel Moore
CBS LA

$50K Reward Offered In Unsolved Murder Of Jason Cortez, Who Was Shot In The Back While Hiking In Montecito Heights

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A $50,000 reward was offered Friday for information about a killer who shot a hiker in the back at Ernest E. Debs Regional Park in Montecito Heights. (credit: LAPD) LAPD detectives say 29-year-old Jason Cortez was hiking at the park on Sept. 10 when he was shot in the back. Paramedics rushed to the park to help him, but Cortez died of his injuries on the trail, police said. One witness was able to describe a man he saw in the bushes holding a rifle enough for police to create a composite sketch, but no other evidence has been...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

TMZ: Drakeo The Ruler Killed In Stabbing At Once Upon A Time In LA Music Festival

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man reportedly died after being stabbed at a concert in Exposition Park Saturday night. The stabbing happened at the Once Upon A Time In LA music festival, which was taking place at Banc of California Stadium. Authorities have not yet confirmed the victim’s identity, though TMZ and the Los Angeles Times both reported that the deceased was performer, Drakeo The Ruler. The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Artists, including Al Green, Snoop Dogg, and The Isley Brothers, were also scheduled to perform but the concert was shut down after the stabbing. Video from the scene posted to social media showed a fight outside the stadium but it is unclear whether that was related to the stabbing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

3 Teens Arrested In Armed Robbery Spree Across LA County

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Three teen boys have been taken into custody in connection with a slew of armed robberies at gas stations and convenience stores that occurred earlier this week across Los Angeles County. The robberies occurred in Norwalk, Bellflower, Pico Rivera, Whittier, Downey and the city of Industry, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department. The robberies occurred between Sunday and Tuesday, the sheriff’s department said. On Tuesday, sheriff’s detectives were able to identify the robbery suspects’ car and license plate. That same day, a deputy in Bellflower spotted the vehicle, which was carrying the three suspects, and pulled it over. The three teens were positively identified as the armed robbers by several witnesses and victims, the sheriff’s department said. In the car, deputies also found $1,000 in cash and evidence from the robberies, the sheriff’s department said. However, a handgun that was used in the robberies remains missing.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

French Bulldog Stolen In Hollywood By Armed Men Found Safe

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A French bulldog which was stolen at gunpoint on a Hollywood street last week was found safe in South Gate Tuesday night. A French bulldog named Mona. (Courtesy photo) The 3-year-old French bulldog named Mona was found by a teen who was walking his own dog, Los Angeles police confirmed to CBLSA. Mona was in good condition. On the evening of Dec. 8, Mona was being walked by her 58-year-old owner on Detroit Street, near Fountain Avenue, when three men in a black sedan pulled up next to the woman. Two men jumped out of the car and one held the woman at gunpoint while the other snatched the dog, the victim’s son, Yuriy Stratovich, told CBSLA. French bulldogs can go for thousands of dollars on the black market. The family was worried because the French bulldog requires special medical care because of malformation in its spine, Stratovich said. The armed robbers remain at large. In February, armed robbers shot and wounded singer Lady Gaga’s dogwalker on a Hollywood street and stole her two French bulldogs. The dogs were later returned safe. In April, five suspects were arrested in the incident.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robber#Nightclub#Fbi#Vehicles#Cbsla#Lapd#Mercedes#The Lapd Commission
CBS LA

La Verne Residents Protest Placement Of Violent Juvenile Offenders In Nearby County Facilities

LA VERNE (CBSLA) – Drivers in La Verne honked in support of residents protesting the potential placement of violent juvenile offenders at Camps Paige and Afflerbaugh, two county detention centers in the neighborhood, which currently house low-level offenders. Camps Paige and Afflerbaugh, located in La Verne, currently house low-level juvenile offenders. (credit: CBS) “It’s just not appropriate here at all. The bottom of the camps and edges of the camps are less than 500 feet away from peoples’ homes,” La Verne resident Cynthia Gabaldon said. Another resident, Dania Beauchamps concurred, and that the facilities might also not be ready with evacuation plans in...
LA VERNE, CA
CBS LA

One Wounded In Car-To-Car Shooting On 110 Freeway In Hawthorne

HAWTHRONE (CBSLA) — One person was injured in a car-to-car shooting on the 110 Freeway in Hawthorne Wednesday night. Dec. 16, 2021. (CBSLA) The shooting occurred on the westbound 110 Freeway east of Crenshaw Boulevard just after 7 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol. Sky2 footage showed a white sedan with front-end damage sitting in the middle of the freeway. One was person was rushed to a hospital with gunshot wounds. Their condition was unknown, CHP said. The shooting shut down all westbound lanes of the freeway for several hours. They were not fully reopened until early Thursday morning. The exact circumstances of the shooting were unknown. There was no word on whether CHP investigators had identified any suspects.
HAWTHORNE, CA
CBS LA

3 Shot Outside Del Amo Mall In Torrance, Suspects Escape After Committing Carjacking

TORRANCE (CBSLA) — Authorities are searching for multiple suspects who shot and wounded two men and a teen boy outside the Del Amo Fashion Center mall in Torrance Tuesday night, and then committed a carjacking in the same area. Dec. 14, 2021. (CBSLA) The shooting occurred in the mall parking lot outside BJ’s Restaurant at 6:30 p.m., according to Torrance police. Officers arrived and found evidence of a shooting, but no victims. While on scene, officers learned that the shooting suspects had then run down to the south end of the mall, near a Dave & Busters restaurant, and carjacked a Chevrolet SUV. They...
TORRANCE, CA
CBS LA

LAPD Captain Files Whistleblower Suit; Says He Was Downgraded For Criticizing Use Of Beanbag Shotguns At Protests

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Los Angeles police captain is suing the city, alleging his position was downgraded after complaining that beanbag shotguns were wrongfully being used against non-violent demonstrators and media members in 2020 during protests after the murder of George Floyd. Capt. Johnny Smith’s Los Angeles Superior Court whistleblower suit was filed Tuesday and seeks unspecified damages. A representative for the City Attorney’s Office did not immediately reply to a request for comment. Smith is the commanding officer of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Foothill Division. LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 30: Law enforcement push forward moving protesters in the Fairfax...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS LA

8-Year-Old Girl Struck By Gunfire In Anaheim Home

ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – An 8-year-old girl was struck by gunfire while in a home in Anaheim late Wednesday night. Dec. 15, 2021. (OnSceneTV) The shooting occurred at 11:18 p.m. in the 300 block of East Valencia Avenue. According to Anaheim police, the girl was rushed to a hospital with an injury believed to be non-life-threatening. The circumstances of the shooting were unclear, although it was believed to be gang related, police said.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS LA

Stolen Tesla Leads Police On Wild Pursuit Before Driver Captured In Newport Beach

NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) — A suspect behind the wheel of a stolen Tesla led authorities on a bizarre, high-speed pursuit Tuesday night before being captured in Newport Beach. Dec. 14, 2021. (CBSLA) The pursuit began a little after 10 p.m. when Hawthorne police spotted a Tesla Model S which had been reported stolen. The pursuit wound its way onto the eastbound 91 Freeway in Carson, then to the southbound 405 Freeway near Fountain Valley, the suspect hitting speeds above 100 miles per hour. At one point, one of the Hawthorne police vehicles tailing the suspect was involved in a collision. California Highway Patrol eventually took...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
CBS LA

20-Year-Old Driver Arrested After Suspected Street Racing Crash Claims Life Of Beloved Probation Officer

FONTANA (CBSLA) – A kind-hearted probation officer was killed as she was driving to deliver holiday gifts to the children of the inmates she served, and earlier today police arrested a possible street racing driver in connection to her death. Dec. 16, 2021 (credit: CBS) Relatives of Mariesha Collins are left heartbroken. They said Collins, who spent 27 years as a probation officer in LA County, had a smile that could light up a room. In her home, gift wrapped presents and a table full of gift cards could be seen, all items she purchased for the Angel Tree Program run through her...
FONTANA, CA
CBS LA

Perris Foster Family Accused Of Abusing Turpin Children

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – A foster family in Perris is facing allegations that it abused several foster children, including members of the Turpin family. Marcelino Olguin and Rosa Olguin at their arraignment for child abuse charges against multiple foster children. Riverside, Calif. Dec. 16, 2021. (CBSLA) Sixty-two-year-old Marcelino Olguin, 57-year-old Rosa Olguin and 36-year-old Lennys Olguin were arraigned Thursday in Riverside County Superior Court on multiple charges of physically and psychologically abusing nine children, including five Turpin siblings, according to CBS News. Marcelino faces charges of lewd acts on a minor age 14 or 15, lewd acts on a minor younger than 14, false...
PERRIS, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
88K+
Followers
19K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy