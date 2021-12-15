4 Suspects Sought In Follow-Home Robbery From Hollywood Club To Valley Village

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities are looking for several suspects who committed a “follow-home robbery” in the Valley Village neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley last month.

The robbery occurred at around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 27.

According to Los Angeles police, the victims were being dropped off at home by rideshare service after being out at a Hollywood nightclub.

As they were being dropped off in the 4800 block of Whitsett Avenue, they were surrounded by four suspects carrying handguns, police said.

The suspects stole cash and jewelry.

Surveillance video released Tuesday by police shows two suspects getting out of each of two cars, while getaway drivers remain behind. Following the robbery, the suspects run back to the cars and speed away.

The four suspects were described as Black men in their early 20s, police said.

The two suspect vehicles were a blue Toyota Prius and a newer model black Mercedes GL series SUV.

There has been a recent spike in so-called “follow-home robberies” in L.A. , in which suspects tail victims home, usually from high-end restaurants or nightclubs, and rob them of expensive jewelry, purses or other items.

Police have listed areas such as Melrose Avenue and the L.A. Jewelry District as places where these crimes originate.

Last month, LAPD Chief Michel Moore told the LAPD Commission that there have been at least 133 follow-home robberies so far this year, and that the department is forming a special task force to tackle the problem.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information should call LAPD detectives at 213-486-6840.