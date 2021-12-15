ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood Minute: 'Return of the Jedi' honored

voiceofalexandria.com
 3 days ago

The 'Star Wars' movie is added...

www.voiceofalexandria.com

The Independent

Review: The pop parade continues in 'Sing 2'

There are a lot of movies out this holiday season but only one where you can see a slug sing Drake s “Hotline Bling ” Ah, the magic of cinema!“Sing 2,” the sequel to the 2016 animated hit, packs the jukebox again with more than 40 songs, from BTS to Billie Eilish The two films from Illumination, the animation studio of “Despicable Me” and “Minions,” derive a lot of their appeal from a karaoke game of pairing a chart-topping hit with the appropriate anthropomorphic animal. The options are as vast as the animal kingdom. Should Cardi B be sung...
MOVIES
KIRO 7 Seattle

'Return of Jedi,' 'Selena' added to National Film Registry

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — This year’s inductees into the National Film Registry include an epic Star Wars and Lord of the Ring films, projects starring Jennifer Lopez and the late Cicely Tyson along with films that took on racially motivated violence against people of color. The...
MOVIES
San Francisco Chronicle

‘Return of the Jedi,’ ‘WALL-E,’ plus cornerstones of Black cinema added to Library of Congress list

Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi” and Pixar’s “WALL-E,” both beloved blockbuster films made largely in the Bay Area, were two of the 25 films selected for the Library of Congress’ National Film Registry. But it’s the diversity that is most notable about the 2021 list as the registry strives to be more inclusive.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Inside the Magic

38 Years Later, ‘Return of the Jedi’ Receives National Honor

38 years after the Star Wars original trilogy wrapped up with Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983), the film — which followed Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977) and Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980) — has received a notable accolade in the United States.
MOVIES
Person
Star Jones
Person
Garth Brooks
Person
Norah Jones
The Independent

'SNL' ditches audience, limits cast and crew amid omicron

People s Sexiest Man Alive of 2021 is set to be inducted into the vaunted Five-Timers Club on “Saturday Night Live,” but the surging omicron variant of the coronavirus means there won't be a live audience to see it happen.The long-running sketch comedy show announced on social media Saturday afternoon that the night's episode would tape without a live audience and with only limited cast and crew “due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution."“Ant-Man” star Paul Rudd is the host, returning to Studio 8H for the fifth time —...
TV & VIDEOS
Cinema Blend

The Major Accolade Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi Was Just Awarded

Almost 40 years ago, the original Star Wars trilogy wrapped up with Return of the Jedi, which saw the Rebellion destroy the second Death Star and Luke Skywalker become a Jedi Knight, among other notable events. For many Star Wars fans, Return of the Jedi ranks high in their hierarchy of movies set in a galaxy far, far away, and now Episode VI has been bestowed a major honor: being added to the Library of Congress’ National Film Registry.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Faith Hill Stuns With Darker Curly Hair In A Ponytail While Tim McGraw Rocks Bushy Beard At Premiere Of ‘1883’

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw wowed when they stopped and posed at the premiere of their new show ‘1883’ while looking almost unrecognizable yet still gorgeous and stylish. Faith Hill, 54, and Tim McGraw, 54, were a highlight at the premiere of the new Paramount+ series 1883, which they both star in, at Encore Beach Club at Wynn in Las Vegas, Nevada. The singers posed for photos while holding onto each other and showing off fashionable looks that didn’t include some of their usual signature features. Faith rocked darker curly hair, which is definitely different from the lighter straight tresses we’re used to seeing on her, and Tim flaunted a much fuller beard than he usually sports.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Hollywood Reporter

Actor, Rapper Da’Vinchi Signs With APA (Exclusive)

Actor and rapper Da’Vinchi has signed with APA for representation in all areas. Da’Vinchi is one of the stars of BMF (formerly known as Black Mafia Family), the hit crime drama that is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson for Starz. The actor plays one of the infamous Flenory brothers in the show, which debuted in September and almost immediately secured a second season renewal. This past fall served up another milestone for Da’Vinchi as he also made his Broadway debut in October. He was part of the ensemble in the Keenan Scott II play Thoughts of a Colored Man, playing...
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Return of the Jedi, Selena join Library of Congress for 'cultural, historic' significance

Star Wars and star tributes are heading to the Library of Congress for preservation as "culturally, historically, or aesthetically" significant works of art. The Library of Congress's National Film Registry announced Tuesday a list of 25 films that will be preserved by the government, including George Lucas' sci-fi epic Star Wars Episode VI — Return of the Jedi, Jennifer Lopez's star-marking Selena Quintanilla biopic, and Peter Jackson's Oscar-nominated Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.
MOVIES
voiceofalexandria.com

Spike Lee and Netflix sign creative partnership

Spike Lee has teamed up with Netflix for a multi-year creative partnership. The 64-year-old director and his 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks have forged a partnership with the streaming giant following successful collaborations on 'Da 5 Bloods' and the 'She's Gotta Have It' TV series – based on his 1986 movie of the same name.
TV & VIDEOS
beverlypress.com

Chamber explores ways to honor Hollywood Sign anniversary

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is seeking partners for the 2023 celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Hollywood Sign. Hollywood represents possibility, hope and excitement for residents of Los Angeles and the millions of people who visit the city every year, chamber officials said. The Hollywood Sign is an iconic landmark that continues to represent the pursuit and fulfillment of dreams.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Glamour

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum Are Hilarious in the Trailer for Their New Movie

Sandra Bullock comedies are iconic, and the trailer for her latest, The Lost City, proves she has another hit on her hands. In the movie, Sandra Bullock plays Loretta Sage, a romance novelist promoting her new book, The Lost City of D. Channing Tatum plays Alan, a model and cover star of Loretta's books who seems to confuse himself for Sage's fictional character, Dash. Things don't seem to be going right for Loretta, but then in comes Daniel Radcliffe as a very rich man in a crisp white three-piece suit. He reads Loretta's book and wants her to help him find the titular Lost City. Except he's not asking: He's kidnapping her and forcing her to help.
MOVIES
attractionsmagazine.com

Holidays make their triumphant return to Universal Studios Hollywood

As part of Grinchmas, Universal Plaza is transformed into Who-ville, where you can meet its beloved residents, including Cindy Lou. The centerpiece is a 65-foot tall tree that is whimsical in nature and strung with hundreds of ornaments and lights. Christmas in The Wizarding World sees the addition of beautiful holiday décor to Hogsmeade as well as holiday-themed entertainment. The pinnacle is the evening’s “Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle,” a holiday light and fireworks show.
ORLANDO, FL
aiptcomics

Talkin’ Tauntauns Podcast episode 87: Return of the Jedi

Today we continue our periodic analysis of the Star Wars films with the third and final entry in the original trilogy, Episode VI: Return of the Jedi. Joining us for the discussion is D. Rayven Spencer from the Star Wars podcast Sistas with Sabers, and YouTube shows Force Connect, and Broaxium.
MOVIES

