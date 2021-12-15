ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royals Report: Prince Andrew asks judge to toss out sexual abuse lawsuit

Judge in Prince Andrew suit says document should be unsealed

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge says a secret 2008 settlement that a lawyer for Prince Andrew says would protect him against a lawsuit claiming that he sexually abused an American when she was 17 should be made public. The agreement was reached between Virginia Giuffre and financier Jeffrey Epstein, who killed himself in 2019 while awaiting a sex trafficking trial in New York City. U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska said in an order on Tuesday that there was no reason to keep settlement sealed. Andrew has denied any wrongdoing.
Federal Judge Credited for Giving Jeffrey Epstein Victims Their Day In Court, Retains… Prince Andrew’s Lawyer?

A few weeks ago, a friend of mine recounted a byzantine story about his arduous efforts to erect a home in Connecticut. Having expected that the approval process would be fairly straightforward, he was frustrated at how contentious the process had become. It all seemed rather petty. Then, he paused and asked “do you know Judge Richard Berman? He’s a federal judge in Manhattan?” I responded that I didn’t know him but knew of him, in particular since he had been assigned as the judge in the all too brief Jeffrey Epstein case.
Woman arrested after thumping on Prince Andrew’s car window in royal security breach

A woman was arrested over a royal security breach in which she banged on the window of Prince Andrew’s car.The woman, who has not been named, approached the Duke of York’s vehicle as he was driving from his Royal Lodge home on the Windsor estate to Windsor Castle, where he goes horse riding.The 50-year-old woman “came out of nowhere” and began to bang on the window while shouting abuse at Prince Andrew when he stopped at a crossroads, according to reports.Police were called at around 10am and responded quickly according to a bystander, MailOnline reports.Speaking to MailOnline, the witness said:...
Ghislaine Maxwell's former assistant describes how the socialite and Jeffrey Epstein's romance appeared to putter out

Ghislaine Maxwell's former executive assistant testified at her child-sex-trafficking trial on Thursday. Cimberly Espinosa said she worked for Maxwell at Jeffrey Epstein's financial management firm from 1996-2002. Espinosa said Maxwell and Epstein seemed like a couple when she first started working with them, but believes they broke up around 2000.
First Accuser in Ghislaine Maxwell Trial Testifies That Maxwell Was Epstein’s ‘Number Two’

The first accuser in the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell testified on Tuesday that Maxwell was the late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s “number two.”. The accuser, Lawrence Visoski, a former pilot, reportedly told the jury of five men and seven women on the second day of the trial, “Ms. Maxwell was number two. Mr. Epstein was a big number one.”
A ‘Chilling Factor’ for Victims: Ghislaine Maxwell Lawyer Drops Anonymous Accusers’ Real Names in Court

Last week in the sex-trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, defense attorney Jeff Pagliuca made a show of remembering to respect an alleged victim’s request for anonymity. He had just begun discussing the first accuser, known only by the pseudonym “Jane” while cross-examining Jeffrey Epstein’s former estate staff member Juan Alessi. Judge Alison Nathan broke in with a reminder to not say Jane’s real name out loud. Pagliuca told the judge not to worry. “I have it blacked out on all my copies,” he said, referring to the documents in front of him. Nathan replied that she was also providing the...
Ghislaine Maxwell’s ‘little black book’ to remain secret after judge warns against ‘needless’ namedropping

Ghislaine Maxwell’s “little black book” containing the names and addresses of nearly 2,000 world leaders, celebrities and alleged victims will remain secret.Ms Maxwell’s defence attorneys came to an agreement with prosecutors over the weekend not to release the 97-page directory to the public.Judge Alison Nathan had previously said she wanted to avoid “needless” namedropping during the trial.The book was filled with contact details of Ms Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein’s famous friends, including Prince Andrew, and former US presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, and had been mentioned sporadically during her sex-trafficking trial.Prince Andrew, Mr Clinton and others mentioned in...
Does Ghislaine Maxwell Have Kids? All About Epstein's Alleged 'Madam'

Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial is in full swing, although it isn’t being televised. Maxwell is said to have played a large role in the Jeffrey Epstein sex abuse scandal. She appears to be taking the brunt of the blame for the incidents since Epstein committed suicide. While much uncertainty still surrounds Maxwell’s criminal case, victim testimonies suggest that the British socialite acted as more than just a scapegoat for Epstein.
