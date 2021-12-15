Royals Report: Prince Andrew asks judge to toss out sexual abuse lawsuit

A woman was arrested over a royal security breach in which she banged on the window of Prince Andrew’s car.The woman, who has not been named, approached the Duke of York’s vehicle as he was driving from his Royal Lodge home on the Windsor estate to Windsor Castle, where he goes horse riding.The 50-year-old woman “came out of nowhere” and began to bang on the window while shouting abuse at Prince Andrew when he stopped at a crossroads, according to reports.Police were called at around 10am and responded quickly according to a bystander, MailOnline reports.Speaking to MailOnline, the witness said:...
