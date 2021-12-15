Royals Report: Prince Andrew asks judge to toss out sexual abuse lawsuit

A few weeks ago, a friend of mine recounted a byzantine story about his arduous efforts to erect a home in Connecticut. Having expected that the approval process would be fairly straightforward, he was frustrated at how contentious the process had become. It all seemed rather petty. Then, he paused and asked “do you know Judge Richard Berman? He’s a federal judge in Manhattan?” I responded that I didn’t know him but knew of him, in particular since he had been assigned as the judge in the all too brief Jeffrey Epstein case.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 10 MINUTES AGO