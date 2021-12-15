ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germany expels Russian diplomats over state-ordered killing

By FRANK JORDANS - Associated Press
Fremont Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — Germany announced Wednesday it is expelling two Russian diplomats after a German court concluded that Moscow was behind the killing of a Chechen man in Berlin two years ago. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called the state-ordered killing a “grave breach of German law and the...

fremonttribune.com

