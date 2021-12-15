ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Rent

9 Ways a Tenant Can Get Their Landlord in Trouble

By Remen Okoruwa
biggerpockets.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s rare a tenant wakes up and starts planning how to get their landlord in trouble. However, failing to understand a tenant’s rights or being an unfair landlord could push them into Googling the phrase: “How to get my landlord into trouble.”. Unfortunately, when it comes...

www.biggerpockets.com

realtybiznews.com

How Landlords Raise the Rent Without Complaints

As a landlord, before you do notify a tenant of a rent increase, be sure you know when you can increase the rent and when the increase can become effective. Except in places with rent control, your legal right to increase the rent is primarily controlled by whether there is a lease in place or if it is a month-to-month agreement. In most places, once a lease expires it defaults to a month-to-month agreement if a new lease is not signed. The two most likely times to notify a tenant of a rent increase are shortly before a lease ends or at any time during a month-to-month agreement. When the rent increase becomes effective is typically controlled by state and local laws. In many places, a 30-day notice is required but 60-day notice is not unusual.
HOUSE RENT
WISH-TV

Landlord calls I-Team 8 to help tenant get Indyrent rental assistance

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One woman in a house on the near east side has called it home for many years. Due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, she was unemployed for several months and fell behind on her rent. She and her landlord both have gone to the city government’s Indyrent for help and heard nothing back.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KXL

Tenants In Trouble, Getting Ready for Oregon Special Session

People are getting their strategy ready for Governor Kate Brown’s special session, to try to prevent renters from being evicted from their homes in Oregon. Jaime Carlton is a member of the Community Alliance of Tenants, saying it’s vital to speak up now. She and others at an emergency meeting said they are reaching out to lawmakers, as thousand of tenants are at risk of eviction because of holdups in promised rent aid. “I know what it’s like to be homeless,” she said.
OREGON STATE
Motley Fool

5 Most Common Issues Landlords Run Into During Tenant Screenings

Tenant screening requires an exercise of due diligence. One must comply with the Fair Housing Act. Landlords should not rely solely on tenant screening reports. The tenant screening process is an essential component of turning a rental property into a cash-producing machine. A landlord's earning potential could very well rest on whether a thorough screening has been conducted. For this reason, it is important to avoid these five mistakes when screening a potential tenant.
ECONOMY
Santa Clarita Radio

5 Common Reasons Why Tenants Get Evicted

Property management is quite a satisfying kind of job. You get to manage property rentals and earn a decent living from the passive income. However, it’s not all sunshine and rainbows. It’s almost the same with renting a property. Renters don’t need to mind all the legalities and other responsibilities in having their own house.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
realtybiznews.com

Landlords and the COVID-19 Vaccine: Can or Should They Require It?

As COVID-19 vaccine mandates become increasingly widespread and controversial, many landlords around the country are feeling pressure to address the issue. This topic is particularly pressing for landlords with multi-unit housing, where common spaces, shared facilities, and on-property amenities like gyms and pools can make vaccination status a critical issue for tenants.
PUBLIC HEALTH
biggerpockets.com

9 Types of Must-Have Insurance for Landlords—Including Renters’ Insurance

Becoming a landlord is an excellent way to provide a secondary income or create a portfolio that’s strong enough for your principal income. As such, knowing all the types of must-have insurance policies for landlords—including renters insurance—is crucial to protecting your assets. Without adequate insurance cover, you...
ECONOMY
oaklandside.org

Mayor asks more Oakland landlords to rent to Section 8 tenants

Oakland officials put out a call Monday to local property owners, encouraging them to rent to tenants with housing vouchers, who often struggle to find landlords willing to take them on. “There are always a number of families searching,” said Michelle Hasan, director of leased housing for the Oakland Housing...
OAKLAND, CA
rew-online.com

Landlords rail over push to ban criminal background checks on tenants

The head of New York’s largest organization of apartment building owners has slammed the City Council for trying to push through legislation that would prohibit landlords from performing criminal background checks on prospective renters. Joseph Strasburg, president of the Rent Stabilization Association, called the term-limited politicians “reckless and irresponsible”...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Troubled Brooklyn landlord All Year files for Chapter 11

Just as it appeared close to finding a buyer to restructure most of its $1.6 billion in debt, the massive Brooklyn development firm All Year Holdings has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The filing in Manhattan federal court Tuesday came a day after the company discovered a $37.8 million confession...
BROOKLYN, NY
BobVila

With Most Eviction Moratoriums Ending in 2021, What Will 2022 Look Like for Landlords and Renters?

In 2020, emergency eviction bans came amid a rash of layoffs and pandemic-related work shutdowns that left millions of American renters without the funds to pay their rent. As a part of the federal government’s CARES Act of 2020, tenants who couldn’t pay their rent due to lost income were granted a reprieve from eviction. Now that the few remaining eviction bans are set to expire, what will happen to tenants who are behind on their rent? And what does the rental market look like for investors in the year to come?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
milwaukeecourieronline.com

After Waiting Months for Rental Assistance, This Landlord was Prepared to Evict Her Tenant. Here’s Why She Didn’t.

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Michelle didn’t want to evict her struggling tenant in the middle of a pandemic. The tenant in her West Allis property told her they’d applied...
MILWAUKEE, WI
austintalks.org

New round of rental assistance available

The Chicago Department of Housing will begin accepting applications Dec. 6 for its latest round of rental assistance for tenants and landlords financially impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic. This second Emergency Rental Assistance Program application round – which will close at 11:59 p.m. Dec. 18 – includes $102 million from...
CHICAGO, IL

Community Policy