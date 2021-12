SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – Recent construction on the Golden Gate Bridge made it become the world’s largest tuning fork, emitting an eerie sound when conditions were windy. With the help of top physicists and scientists, that song will be silenced. In June of 2020, on the Pacific Ocean side, new slats were installed between the handrail and the driving deck to make the iconic bridge resistant to 100 mile per hour sustained winds. Video: Howling Atmospheric River Winds Making Golden Gate Bridge Sing The thinner slats between the two towers stabilized the structure and also emitted a 1,000 hertz tone that could be...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO