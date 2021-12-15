Local News Briefs: Guernsey County marriage applications

Guernsey County marriage applications

Latoya Dawn Burnett, 37, Cambridge, and Abdulai Bahr, 28, Cambridge.

Evelyn Avila Rodriguez, 18, Cambridge, and Anthony Gage Porter, 20, Yorktown, Virginia.

Jennifer Lynn Conner, 38, Cambridge, and Teresa Kathryn Ball, 26, Cambridge.

Cherie Ann Trader, 44, Cumberland, and Christopher Paul Jenkins, 42, Cumberland.

Kimberly Hall, 36, Grethel, Kentucky, and Gregory Salabritas, 47, Senecaville.

Andrew Yoder Jr., 29, Ontario, Noh-Iko, and Fannie M. Miller, 21, Freeport.

Valerie Lynn Williams, 59, Senecaville, and Raymond Bruce Mowery, 59, Senecaville.

Wesley Jay Swingle, 44, Cambridge, and Melissa Marie Bryant, 41, Cambridge.

Development Committee to meet

The East Guernsey Schools' Local Professional Development Committee will hold a special meeting at 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, in room 17 at Buckeye Trail Middle School.

Food pantry distribution on Friday

G.R.A.C.E. Pantry distribution will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of Christ's Lutheran Church, 1101 Steubenville Avenue, Cambridge. Everyone must bring an ID.

Food drive Friday at New Concord Riesbeck's

The State Highway Patrol and New Concord Police Department will conduct their annual joint food drive from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, in the Riesbeck's parking lot in New Concord.

“We want our community to know that they are not just making a donation, they are making a difference," said Lt. Melanie Appleman, commander of the patrol's Cambridge post. "We are stronger when we work together to help support those in need. The College Drive Presbyterian Church food panty is an absolute blessing in our community and a valuable resource for so many”

Food and monetary donations to benefit the College Drive Presbyterian Church food pantry will be accepted. Riesbeck’s will have pre-made $5 and $10 bags with food items specific to the needs of the pantry.