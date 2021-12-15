ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #124 Review: A Merry Mutant Holiday

By Jamie Lovett
ComicBook
Cover picture for the articleFor 100 issues, IDW Publishing's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series told the story of street-level heroes often pulled into sci-fi and fantasy adventures. Through these adventures, the series was always about the family unit formed by the Turtles and their father, Splinter. Sophie Campbell has scaled up that theme since becoming...

