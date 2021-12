MISSOULA, Mont. - The countdown to Christmas is almost over, and many locals are ready to spend time with their families during the holidays as we approach the new year. Whether you're traveling this year visiting family, heading out on vacation, or staying home and inviting loved ones to Christmas dinner, health officials like Dr. Willie Underwood a member of the American Medical Association board of trustees, are encouraging safe celebrations as we enjoy those precious moments.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 HOURS AGO