Economy

U.S. business inventories increase strongly in October

By Syndicated Content
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. business inventory accumulation increased strongly in October, suggesting that restocking could again support economic growth this quarter even as motor vehicle inventories remain depressed because of shortages. Business inventories rose 1.2% after gaining 0.8% in September, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday. Inventories are...

WOKV

Banks, technology stocks lead another decline on Wall Street

Banks and big technology stocks are leading another decline on Wall Street in afternoon trading Friday and every major index is on track for a weekly loss. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% as of 2:08 p.m. Eastern. Roughly 56% of stocks within the benchmark index were lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 327 points, or 0.9%, to 35,568. The Nasdaq recovered from an early decline and was up 0.4%.
STOCKS
pymnts.com

Waitr Acquiring Cannabis POS, Inventory and Software Business Cova

Aggregator and digital ordering technology company Waitr Holdings Inc. signed a non-binding letter of intent Friday (Dec. 17) to acquire cannabis-focused point of sale (POS), inventory and compliance software platform Retail Innovation Labs Inc. dba Cova. “We believe that the Cova POS solution will be symbiotic with our recently acquired...
BUSINESS
State
Washington State
MarketWatch

S&P 500 closes lower Thursday as investors weigh moves by central banks

U.S. stocks closed lower Thursday as investors weighed monetary moves by global central banks and fresh economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to around 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 fell 0.9% to around 4,668.67, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.5% to about 15,180.43, according to preliminary data from FactSet. In a surprising decision Thursday, the Bank of England became the first major central bank to lift interest rates since the pandemic began, raising its benchmark to 0.25% from 0.10%. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced that it would speed up tapering of its monthly asset purchases, opening the door to potential rate hikes next year. In economic data, U.S. unemployment benefits climbed by 18,000 in mid-December to 206,000, although the level remains relatively low, with claims falling last week to the lowest level since 1969.
STOCKS
The Independent

US home construction jumps 11.8% in November

New home construction in the U.S. jumped 11.8% in November with strong demand boosting builder confidence.The double-digit percentage increase last month left home construction at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.68 million units, an 8.3% increase from the rate at this time last year, the Commerce Department reported Thursday. October's home construction number was revised downward slightly to 1.5 million units from 1.52 million units.Applications for building permits, a barometer of future activity, rose 3.6% in November to 1.71 million units and is 0.9% above the rate in November of 2020.Construction activity by region saw the biggest jump in the Northeast which rose 27.5%, followed by the South's 18.4% gain. Building in the West rose 5.1%, while activity in the Midwest declined 7.3%.
REAL ESTATE
Motley Fool

U.S. Housing Inventory Is at an All-Time Low

Talk about it being a tough time to buy. Housing inventory has been limited since the start of the pandemic. Recently, the number of available homes for sale hit a record low. Ask anyone who's been trying to buy a home this year, and you'll probably hear a similar story -- there just aren't enough available properties to go around. Sellers have been hesitant to list their homes since the start of the pandemic. And so now, buyers who wish to purchase a home are frequently landing in bidding wars, where they duke it out and keep making higher offers in the hopes of getting one accepted.
REAL ESTATE
FXStreet.com

The Atlanta Fed cares about business inventories for its GDPNow

Outlook: Today we get retail sales, the Dec Empire manufacturing survey, import/export prices, and business inventories. The Atlanta Fed cares about business inventories for its GDPNow later today. The rest of us will look at retail sales as a proxy for consumer spending and attitude, although remember that higher prices will skew the numbers upward.
BUSINESS
aba.com

Small Business Optimism Increases in November

The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index increased 0.2 point in November, measuring 98.4 The Uncertainty Index decreased 4 points to 63. A seasonally adjusted net 25.0% of owners plan to create new jobs, down 1 point from the previous month. The percent of owners thinking it’s a good time to expand was 10%, unchanged from the prior month. Forty-eight percent of respondents reported job openings they could not fill in the current period, a decrease of one point from October. A net 44% of owners reported raising compensation, unchanged from October and a 48-year record high reading. A net 32% plan to raise compensation in the next three months, unchanged from October’s record high reading.
SMALL BUSINESS
Manufacturing
Economy
U.S. Stocks
worldpropertyjournal.com

Vacation Home Markets in the U.S. Remain Strong

Based on new findings of the third quarter National Association of Home Builder's Home Building Geography Index, the suburban shift for single-family home buying precipitated in large part by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last year continues. Yet new data reveals that higher density markets are making a comeback...
REAL ESTATE
nddist.com

October Wholesale Inventories Grew 2.3% from September

The U.S. Census Bureau announced the following new wholesale trade statistics for October 2021:. October 2021 sales of merchant wholesalers, except manufacturers’ sales branches and offices, after adjustment for seasonal variations and trading day differences but not for price changes, were $620.5 billion, up 2.2 percent (±0.4 percent) from the revised September level and were up 22.2 percent (±1.8 percent) from the revised October 2020 level. The August 2021 to September 2021 percent change was revised from the preliminary estimate of up 1.1 percent (±0.5 percent) to up 1.7 percent (±0.5 percent).
MARKETS
voiceofmuscatine.com

U.S. dairy exports dip in October

The U.S. Dairy Export Council says exports for the month of October dropped slightly in volume with reduced milk powder and whey demand. Dairy exports were down one percent in volume but up 17 percent in value which totaled $660 million. Cheese sales increased nearly 44 percent for the month...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

U.S. October wholesale inventories revised slightly higher

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. wholesale inventories increased a bit more than initially thought in October, suggesting that the restocking of warehouses could again support economic growth this quarter. The Commerce Department said on Thursday that wholesale inventories accelerated 2.3%, instead of 2.2% as estimated last month. Stocks at wholesalers increased...
ECONOMY
jwnenergy.com

Oil inventories at key U.S. hub recover from 3-year low

Crude inventories at the nation’s biggest storage hub have recovered above a key threshold, easing some fears of a future supply shock. Stockpiles at Cushing rose above 30 million barrels last week, marking four consecutive builds, according to data from the Energy Information Administration. Earlier this year, inventory levels seemed to be on pace to slide toward what many in the market considered the minimum level needed to maintain operations.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
meatpoultry.com

Demand for US meat exports remains strong through October

WASHINGTON – While demand for beef has fueled profitability for US-based companies in 2021, including Tyson Foods Inc., value for US beef exports set a new annual record in October with two months left to go in 2021. According to the US Meat Export Federation’s (USMEF’s) compilation of data from the US Department of Agriculture, value of US beef exports topped $8.53 billion after 10 months, breaking 2018’s total for the year of $8.33 billion. USMEF’s latest report on US red meat exports is available here.
AGRICULTURE
Houston Chronicle

High-end sales, low inventories help Houston housing market rebound after slow October

Home sales last month rebounded from a decline in October, driven by a spree of high-end home purchases as prices continued to rise. Single family home sales grew 4 percent in November from a year earlier, the Houston Association of Realtor reported Wednesday, after a 5-percent decline in October. The median home price jumped more than 16 percent from November 2020, matching the record $314,000 set in June. The average price rose 12.6 percent, to $383,807.
HOUSTON, TX

