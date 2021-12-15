Spider-Man Tracking For $150M Domestic Start

With Spider-Man: No Way Home opening in theaters Friday, Spider-Man is on many minds, but for teacher Haley Brown, the web-slinger has been a lifelong hero and inspiration. “I’ve loved Spider-Man ever since I could make sense of the shapes and colors that made him a recognizable character,” Haley said. “I loved him from a very early age, probably five or six. However, my mom was very, very traditional and set in gender roles. At the time, it was only me and my younger sister, but then when I was about nine, my younger brother was born and suddenly there was an excuse in the house to have all sorts of superhero things, like bedsheets and pillows, and I started slowly stealing them from him because I figured he’s a baby, he can’t stop me.”

