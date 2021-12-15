ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spider-Man Tracking For $150M Domestic Start

By Garth Franklin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony Pictures is reportedly forecasting a domestic opening weekend box office of $130-150 million for “Spider-Man: No Way Home”. That estimate is said to be modest, down from the $190-200 million originally forecast for the film, and takes into account the emergence of the...

Inside the Magic

Tom Holland and Girlfriend Zendaya Have a Problem Filming Together, Star Reveals

The next installment in Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man franchise is, perhaps, one of the most anticipated films of all time. With expectations, anticipation, and spoilers running rampant in the Marvel fandom, the new movie from director Jon Watts has a lot to live up to when it exclusively hits theaters on December 17, 2021.
boxofficepro.com

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

The sequel to 2018’s animated hit Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has been announced as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One). The announcement was made at Brazil Comic Con on Saturday. The film will appear exclusively in cinemas on Friday, October 7, 2022. The film’s writers and producers Phil Lord and...
thenerdstash.com

‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Sequel Drops Trailer

The long-awaited teaser trailer for the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel has finally dropped, quenching curiosities around when Sony Pictures Animation may release an update regarding the animated sequel, accompanied by an even more flashy featured title. The featured footage that is found within the teaser takes little time when...
gamerevolution.com

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Character List

MILES MORALES/SPIDER-MAN (Shameik Moore) Miles Morales still seems to be the lead character of the Spider-Verse animated movies, and the brief snippet of the story in the trailer suggests that Miles will be properly traveling across the multiverse this time, which is what everyone assumed the plot of No Way Home was going to be about — so it’ll be interesting to see if Miles turns up in that movie. He’s aged a little since fans last saw him but not to a massive degree.
stockxpo.com

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ set to dominate domestic box office, nab highest opening of the pandemic

Tom Holland stars as Peter Parker in Marvel’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”. The domestic box office may have finally found a hero. Marvel’s friendly neighborhood Spider-Man swings into theaters once more this weekend and promises to deliver big gains for the movie theater industry. Conservative estimates suggest “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” Tom Holland’s third solo run as the iconic webslinger, will top the $100 million mark over its three-day debut, but co-producer Sony projects the film will tally closer to $130 million.
The Hollywood Reporter

How ‘No Way Home’ Redefines Spider-Man

[This story contains spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home.] “With great power there must also come, great responsibility.” That line, even in all of its many variations over the years, has always been at the core of Spider-Man. Consistently they’ve been the words, delivered by Peter Parker’s Uncle Ben, that have begun the journey of Spider-Man, that is, until Spider-Man: No Way Home. Jon Watts’ latest installment of the Tom Holland-led Spider-Man franchise is a joyous and sincerely moving celebration of three generations of Spider-Man films, and there is plenty, and will continue to be plenty, to talk about in terms...
darkhorizons.com

Third “Kingsman” Set To Film Next Year

Out promoting “The King’s Man,” a prequel to the two “Kingsman” films, director Matthew Vaughn confirms that filming on the official ‘third’ film in the series will kick off in September next year. Taron Egerton is expected to reprise his role of Eggsy...
darkhorizons.com

“Fast 10,” “Ambulance,” “Bullet Train” Delayed

The tenth main entry in Universal Pictures’ “Fast & Furious” franchise has undergone a small delay. Originally slated for April 7th 2023, the movie has been pushed back by Universal Pictures to the more prime-time summer slot of May 19th 2023. Universal will also slot an untitled animated feature into that early April slot as a replacement.
darkhorizons.com

Netflix Boards Live-Action “Mega Man” Film?

Netflix is reportedly onboard the early in development live-action feature film adaptation of the classic Capcom video game series “Mega Man”. IGN reports that according to sources familiar with the project, the film is still very early in development and has yet to be confirmed. Rockman Corner first...
darkhorizons.com

Teaser: “Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore”

Warner Bros. Pictures has premiered the first trailer for “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” the third of five planned films in the “Harry Potter” spin-off series. With the power of Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen replacing Johnny Depp) rapidly growing, Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) entrusts Newt Scamander...
darkhorizons.com

“Matrix Resurrections,” “The Batman” Cameo Talk

A couple of cameo reports have cropped up this weekend. First up, it looks as though Tom Hardy could have a surprise cameo in “The Matrix Resurrections,” albeit only in the background. At one point, filming on both the new ‘Matrix’ and “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” was...
fangirlish.com

Please, No Spider-Man Spoilers

Peter, MJ and Ned are asking. And so are we. With Spider-Man: No Way Home swinging into theaters this weekend, and press screenings starting tonight, spoilers are bound to be everywhere. So the stars of the movie, via Sony’s channels, are asking fans to please, please, not spoil the movie.
darkhorizons.com

New “Spider-Man” Gets $50M In Previews

Marvel films have been the only ones doing good box-office this year, but even by their standards the just-opened “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is proving an absolute monster. Boasting good critical reviews and universal praise from audience reactions, the movie smashed records by pulling in a massive $50 million in Thursday night domestic previews alone.
libertywingspan.com

Spider-Man ultra fan

With Spider-Man: No Way Home opening in theaters Friday, Spider-Man is on many minds, but for teacher Haley Brown, the web-slinger has been a lifelong hero and inspiration. “I’ve loved Spider-Man ever since I could make sense of the shapes and colors that made him a recognizable character,” Haley said. “I loved him from a very early age, probably five or six. However, my mom was very, very traditional and set in gender roles. At the time, it was only me and my younger sister, but then when I was about nine, my younger brother was born and suddenly there was an excuse in the house to have all sorts of superhero things, like bedsheets and pillows, and I started slowly stealing them from him because I figured he’s a baby, he can’t stop me.”
darkhorizons.com

Hawke-Led “Black Phone” Delayed To June

Blumhouse Productions and Universal Pictures have pushed back the Ethan Hawke-led horror feature “The Black Phone” by nearly half a year. Directed by Scott Derrickson (“Sinister,” “Doctor Strange”), the film was originally slated for release on February 4th. Today comes word it has now been pushed back to a June 24th Summer release slot.
darkhorizons.com

“Uncharted” Film Gets A First Poster

Sony Pictures has released the first poster for their upcoming film adaptation of “Uncharted”. Based on one of the best-selling, most critically acclaimed video game series of all time, the story introduces audiences to the young street-smart Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) and showcases his first treasure hunting adventure with wisecracking partner Victor ‘Sully’ Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg).
