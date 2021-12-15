ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Gummy Awards: Your Top 10 Albums And Songs Of 2021

By Chris DeVille
Stereogum
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou have voted, we have counted, and now it’s...

www.stereogum.com

Related
101.9 The Rock

Top 40 Singer-Songwriter Albums

Before the Beatles, most of the hit songs that appeared on weekly music charts weren't written by the same people who sung them. It wasn't even until the '60s that the majority of artists started writing down their personal feelings and experiences. For some artists, songwriting came as naturally as...
MUSIC
Stereogum

The Gummy Awards: Vote For The Best Music Of 2021

You already know what time it is! The Stereogum staff has begun rolling out our various retrospectives of the year’s best music, including our picks for the best albums and EPs of 2021. Now it’s your turn to contribute to our canonical rundown of The Year That Was. That’s right: Our annual readers poll the Gummy Awards has begun.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Kid Cudi Debuts “Freshie” At Rolling Loud, Teases Two Albums For 2022

Kid Cudi performed at Rolling Loud in California over the the weekend, and he debuted a new track dubbed “Freshie” while he was there, and teased some upcoming release plans. He’s already talked about Entergalactic, a new album that’s going to be accompanied by a Netflix series, and he says that he wants to put out another album before then.
MUSIC
wiltonbulletin.com

Lucky Daye Gets Sultry With New Song and Album ‘CandyDrip’

Lucky Daye dropped his latest single, “Candy Drip,” on Monday, teasing his sophomore album by the name, out in the spring of 2022. A sultry song with a heartfelt bass, the track highlights Daye’s signature smooth sound and previews what he has in store for listeners in the new year.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Top 10 Coldplay Songs

Twenty-six years after meeting at University College London in 1996, Coldplay has earned its place as one of the world’s best-selling music groups. Their debut album, Parachutes, hit the stands in the UK at No. 1 in July of 2000. The album was wildly successful both in the UK and the U.S., providing a jumping-off point for their subsequent eight albums. Their most recent album, Music Of The Spheres, was released on October 15 and features artists including Selena Gomez, Jacob Collier, and BTS.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

'TIME' magazine reveals list of 'The Best K-Pop Songs and Albums of 2021'

'TIME' magazine has revealed 'The Best K-Pop Songs and Albums of 2021'. On December 8, 'TIME' released their list of the 20 best K-pop songs and albums of the past year. The magazine wrote, "Like in any other year, K-pop in 2021 can’t be defined by a single sound or message. Soloists and groups continued pushing the bounds of genre within Korean pop music as they experimented with influences from rock to Latin, R&B to electropop. But if there was one theme that emerged more than others in the lyrics of this year’s top releases, it was a shared reflection on the passage of time, the formation of memories and holding onto hope through it all."
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Steve Ignorant releases live album of Crass songs

Steve Ignorant of Crass has released a new live album. It's called Live In Notts 2021 and it was recorded September 24, 2021 at the Old Coal Store in Nottingham. The set find Steve and his band performing an all Crass set. They stated: "The pandemic had meant that the band couldn’t meet to perform so all rehearsals were conducted via Zoom, so the purpose of this show was to act as a live rehearsal in front of a small audience before performing to a much larger audience the following night at North East Calling in Newcastle-upon-Tyne. Other shows were planned but lockdown restrictions had resulted in these being re-arranged several times and delayed until 2022. The show was recorded and the band were so pleased with the performance that they decided to release it." That's out via Overground Records in the UK. You can see the track list below.
ROCK MUSIC
Entertainment
Music
metalinjection

CROWBAR Streams Sludgy New Song "Chemical Godz," Announces New Album

Crowbar is back for the first time in six years with a new song and a new album! The band is now streaming their steamroller-heavy new single "Chemical Godz" alongside the announcement of Zero And Below, due out March 4. The single is as heavy as ever with tons of crushing riffs, Crowbar sounds phenomemal, and the tempo changes between the different sections of the song really do a great job driving the whole thing forward.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Sweat announce album, release new song

Los Angeles hardcore band Sweat, made up of members of Graf Orlock, Dangers, and Ghostlimb, have announced details for their upcoming album. The album is called Gotta Give It Up and will be out January 21 via Pirate's Press Records. The band have also released a new song called "Hit & Run". Sweat released their self-titled EP in 2020. Check out the song and tracklist below.
LOS ANGELES, CA
jazzwise.com

Cécile McLorin Salvant signs to Nonesuch and releases new album Ghost Song

Four-time Grammy Award-winning vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant is set to make her debut on the Nonesuch label, with new album Ghost Song on 4 March 2022. It’s her first new recording since 2018’s The Window, on Mack Avenue. Receiving much acclaim for her invigorating virtuosic readings of traditional early jazz songs, Salvant steps beyond conventional jazz instrumentation, sonically and stylistically, with a haunting mix of originals and interpretations on the themes of ghosts, nostalgia, and yearning.
MUSIC
codcourier.org

Top Five Favorite Albums of 2021

Another year of being in a pandemic calls for another year of great music! Only this time, the music became much less of a distraction from tough times and more of a soundtrack for the progress the world has made. Whereas 2020 was the year where we all reminisced and relished our memories through music, 2021 has been the year that people set out to make new memories.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Callin Me Maybe Is Back Today With A Look At The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2022

Our interactive talk show Callin Me Maybe will go live again today at 4:30PM ET. So far the show has featured a lively look back at 2021’s best albums and a very fun interview with Sylvan Esso. This time we’ll be discussing the most anticipated albums of 2022 — a preview of our official list coming soon to the site. Not only will we run through the announced release schedule, we will speculate like crazy about which big names seem primed to make their return. Download the Callin app, listen live here, and call in to let us know what you’re looking forward to!
MUSIC
katsfm.com

Listen to Two New Sevendust Songs Off Expanded ‘Blood & Stone’ Album

Earlier this week, Sevendust unveiled the details behind the expanded deluxe edition of their 13th album, Blood & Stone, which was released last year. Among the five previously unheard tracks that are tacked on to the original release are the new singles "All I Really Know" and "What You Are," both of which can be heard at the bottom of the page.
MUSIC
whereyat.com

The Top 10 Best Songs of 2021

Somehow, this year outdid 2020 for crazier shit, but at least we had music? I can't speak for everyone, but this was the year I felt like I gave much more time to detaching from real world stresses through music than anything else. Below you'll find a collection of the songs that helped me to work through this crazy thing called life. Follow us for more content at @thedeathofthemixtape on Instagram, Facebook and Spotify. Thanks for reading.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Hear Life’s Question’s Three New Ribcage-Crushing Hardcore Songs

Chicago hardcore warriors Life’s Question haven’t released a full-length album yet, but they’ve already figured out a supremely potent sound, a metallic growl with a whole lot of guitar heroics and a serious sense of bounce. Since shows have started happening again, Life’s Question have also proven to be serious road warriors, willing to truck across the country for a couple of VFW Hall shows. And now that they’re getting read to release their full-length debut, Life’s Question are really getting ready to show what they can do.
MUSIC
linuxuprising.com

Set The Currently Playing Spotify Song Title And Album Cover As Your GNOME Wallpaper With This Script

Blueberry is a new Python scripts that sets your currently playing Spotify song title and album cover as your GNOME desktop wallpaper. To use it, you need Spotify Premium. The wallpaper includes the album cover in the center, while also using the 2 main colors from the cover to paint the rest of the wallpaper. The artist and song title are also displayed on the wallpaper.
COMPUTERS
Stereogum

Blood Incantation Announce Ambient Album Timewave Zero

Colorado death metal band Blood Incantation’s 2019 opus Hidden History Of The Human Race was one of the most popular independent metal albums in recent memory. They’re following it up this winter with… an ambient album? Yes, next year’s Timewave Zero will comprise two tracks, about 20 minutes each — unless you buy the 2CD Digipak version with the 27-minute bonus track, which also comes with a Blu-ray featuring the album in 5.1 mix with animation by Wayne Joyner.
ROCK MUSIC
Stereogum

Pom Pom Squad Covered Nada Surf’s “Popular” With Matthew Caws And Remade Its Video At The Same High School

In November, Pom Pom Squad hopped on tour with ’90s alt figureheads Nada Surf after “meeting” over Twitter. Now, the two bands have teamed up for a perfectly executed collaboration: Pom Pom Squad have leaned even further into their punk-rock cheerleader pastiche, entirely remaking Nada Surf’s 1996 “Popular” music video, with band leader Mia Berrin playing all of the key characters.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Stereogum

The 10 Best Hardcore Albums Of 2021

This past weekend, I saw Show Me The Body make a room full of people go nuts. They headlined a wild bill that also included Candy, Regional Justice Center, Tempter, and the debuting Earth To Heaven. I’m not totally clear on whether Show Me The Body count as a hardcore band, and I never really got their records. To me, they always sounded like King Krule if he was trying to sound like Unsane, and that shit was weird to me. In person, though, Show Me The Body made perfect sense. They threw themselves around the stage with absolute abandon, and they had kids losing their minds. Motherfuckers were literally hanging from the ceiling. A show like that is good for your soul. And shows like that can happen now. They are happening now.
MUSIC

