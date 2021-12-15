ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

Biker Riding On Sidewalk Nearly Strikes Mom, Kids In Westchester, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2caw9g_0dNWZAxQ00

A Westchester man was arrested for allegedly riding his motorcycle on an area sidewalk, almost running down pedestrians.

According to the Yonkers Police, Danny Martinez is facing reckless endangerment charges for almost striking a mom and her kids as he races up and down a sidewalk on his cycle.

The department said they have zero tolerance for this type of behavior and said "We may not be everywhere all the time, but eventually you will get caught!"

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
Westchester County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Yonkers, NY
Yonkers, NY
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Duo Nabbed Trafficking Heroin In Region, Police Say

Two people were arrested after a traffic stop in Western Massachusetts led to the discovery of heroin and drug paraphernalia. Troopers were patrolling Route 91 in Franklin County in the town of Greenfield at about 2 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12, when they saw a blue Toyota sedan going about 70 miles per hour in a construction zone with a speed limit of 55, Massachusetts State Police reported.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Martinez
Daily Voice

Worker Found Dead In Delco Smoke Shop, Suspect Sought

Police have released a photo of the suspect sought in a Delaware County homicide investigation. An employee of Empire Smoke Shop & Phones, located at 1418 Chester Pike in Crum Lynne, was shot and killed inside the store Friday morning. Authorities are trying to identify the individual pictured above, believed...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Long Island Man Killed After Crash Involving Overturned Jeep

Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left a Long Island man dead. The victim, Kevin Nash, age 65, of Shoreham, was driving a 2010 Jeep Patriot in Bellport westbound on Martha Avenue when he suffered a medical emergency that caused him to lose control of the vehicle just east of Bellport Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, Suffolk County Police said.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biker#The Yonkers Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Man Wanted For Murder In Mysterious Double Belleville Stabbing

Authorities have announced a murder suspect in a November stabbing that left Belleville residents with more questions than answers. Termaine Pines, 48, is wanted for stabbing a woman going into her Van Rennsselear Street home -- where an elderly woman was found dead inside on Nov. 20, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Belleville Police Chief Mark Minichini said.
BELLEVILLE, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
177K+
Followers
32K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy