According to a report from PC Gamer, Nvidia's new RTX 2060 12GB will be difficult to find on store shelves throughout early and mid-December. PC Gamer cites a statement that proclaims 2060 12GB production will begin to "ramp starting around the end of December through January." While it might not be one of the best graphics cards, given the GPU is three years old now, it's still better than nothing. Unfortunately, we're probably looking at mass availability beginning sometime after the New Year, though it is currently unclear if we'll even see those cards made available to gamers through retailers in the US.

COMPUTERS ・ 11 DAYS AGO