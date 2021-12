Microsoft continues our analysis of the remote code execution vulnerabilities related to Apache Log4j (a logging tool used in many Java-based applications) disclosed on 9 Dec 2021. Currently, Microsoft is not aware of any impact, outside of the initial disclosure involving Minecraft: Java Edition, to the security of our enterprise services and has not experienced any degradation in availability of those services as a result of this vulnerability. We’ve taken steps to keep our Minecraft customers safe and protected, which included rolling out a fix that blocks this issue for Minecraft Java Edition 1.18.1. Minecraft customers running their own servers are encouraged to deploy the latest Minecraft server update to protect their users. More information is available at Security Vulnerability in Minecraft: Java Edition.

SOFTWARE ・ 8 DAYS AGO