Stickers and superheroes: EU starts vaccinating kids 5-11

By DEREK GATOPOULOS and NICOLE WINFIELD
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATHENS, Greece — (AP) — Greece, Italy and a handful of other European Union nations began vaccinating children ages 5-11 against COVID-19 on Wednesday as EU governments braced for the omicron variant to spread quickly during the travel and large gatherings of the holiday season. Acrobats dressed...

The Independent

Vaccination of under-12s starts in handful of EU countries

Greece and a handful of other European Union members began vaccinating children ages 5-11 against COVID-19 on Wednesday as governments braced for the holiday season and the spread of the omicron variant. An Athens children’s hospital administered its first shots to younger children hours after authorities announced Greece's highest daily death of the pandemic at 130. The children were given stickers and the day off school. More than 30,000 vaccination appointments for under-12s have been booked by Greek parents, among them Education Minister Niki Kerameus. “I won’t hide the fact that on a personal level, after having talked with...
104.1 WIKY

Factbox-COVID-19 vaccine rollout for children aged 5-11 in the EU

(Reuters) – The European Union rollout of the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds should begin Dec. 13, as countries are expanding their vaccination programmes to include young children amid concerns over the infections surge in the continent and the new Omicron variant. The following is...
Live updates: EU regulator recommends allowing 2 virus drugs

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — The European Union’s drug regulator has recommended authorizing two drugs to treat patients with COVID-19. The European Medicines Agency’s human medicines committee said Thursday it is recommending authorization for Xevudy, developed by U.S. company Vir Biotechnology Inc. and Britain-based GlaxoSmithKline. It is a so-called monoclonal antibody treatment — a laboratory-made version of virus-blocking antibodies that help fight off infections.
AFP

Brazil regulator approves Covid vaccine for children

Brazil's health regulator approved the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine Thursday for use in children aged five to 11, joining a growing list of countries green-lighting vaccination for kids. The matter now passes to the health ministry, which will first have to decide whether to add Covid-19 vaccines for five- to 11-year-olds to the national immunization program and acquire child-size doses -- one-third the adult dose.
AFP

Jabs, boosters 'vital' against Omicron: EU leaders

EU leaders said on Thursday that vaccinations and booster shots would be vital to counter the Omicron coronavirus variant as countries stepped up restrictions to slow its startling spread. The EU summit they were participating in also emphasised the need for "coordinated efforts" based on science, amid go-it-alone measures applied notably by Italy. The joint conclusion, swiftly adopted at the beginning of the one-day gathering, underlined the urgency Omicron has injected into European policy-making just three weeks after South African researchers detected the strain. "It is spreading at the ferocious pace and potentially has a risk of escaping our vaccines, at least partially," said EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen at the end of the talks.
Vanity Fair

How The European Royals Are Faring During the Omicron Wave

Nearly two years after the pandemic first forced royals around Europe to modify their schedules and begin a transition to virtual work, a new wave is prompting them to take further precautions. On Wednesday, Denmark’s Crown Princess Mary announced that she had tested positive for COVID, just days after the country announced its highest number of new cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
UK lawmakers OK virus restrictions but Johnson faces dissent

LONDON — (AP) — British lawmakers voted Tuesday to approve new restrictions to curb the spread of the omicron variant, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced a major revolt by lawmakers in his own Conservative Party who are opposed to the regulations. The result was a blow to...
The Independent

EU set to move to ensure medicines continue to flow between GB and NI

The European Union is set to announce proposals to ensure medicines can continue to flow unimpeded from Great Britain into Northern Ireland European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic is expected to announce proposed new legislation on Friday.The UK’s Brexit Minister Lord Frost is understood to be aware of the development and is also expected to make a statement.The issues surrounding medicines stem from the outworkings of the Northern Ireland Protocol a part of the Brexit deal which means Northern Ireland remains covered by the EU’s pharmaceutical regulations.We believe the proposals solve all the issues that were raised about medicinesAs...
albuquerqueexpress.com

WHO warns about unintended effect of vaccines

The World Health Organisation (WHO) chief has warned vaccinated people to remain cautious when it comes to catching Covid-19 and not fall into a ?false sense of security.?. "In many countries and communities, we are concerned about the false sense of security that vaccines have ended the pandemic and that people who are vaccinated do not need to take any other precautions," the WHO's director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said Wednesday at a press conference on the Covid-19 crisis in Europe.
