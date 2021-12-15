ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dr. Disrespect is starting a new studio with ex-Halo and Call of Duty devs

 5 days ago
Popular Twitch streamer Guy Beahm, better known as Dr. Disrespect, has announced his all-new triple-A video game studio alongside developers who cut their teeth on iconic shooters like Halo and Call of Duty.

The studio, Midnight Society, currently has seven listed staff members with “several key hires soon to be announced.” It also has various open applications on its careers page, including for high-profile positions like Technical Game Director. Other vacancies include level designer, community manager, and even a speculative application, which is usually reserved for larger studios with fewer job openings.

At the time of writing, the Midnight Society team is made up of the following people:

  • Dr. Disrespect, co-founder
  • Robert Bowling, co-founder and studio head
  • Quinn DelHoyo, co-founder and creative director
  • Sumit Gupta, co-founder and CEO
  • Ryan Thompson, gameplay engineer
  • Eric Hallquist, concept artist
  • HB Duran, marketing and PR

Several of these figures come from fairly prolific backgrounds, with Bowling having previously served as a community manager and creative strategist at Infinity Ward and DelHoyo acting as the lead sandbox designer for the recently launched Halo Infinite. It’s worth noting that Beahm himself, while best known for his streams, also worked a stint at Sledgehammer Games as a community manager and has credits on two Call of Duty titles.

Among the ideas touted by Midnight Society is a push for something called a ‘Day Zero Community’, which will, according to the studio’s official website, increase the level of transparency between developers and prospective players.

“That could be testing reload times and recoil patterns in a firing range or jumping in for the first-ever PVP sessions,” the description reads. “No more ‘I hope this game will be good’. Be there when your voice can actually make an impact because we want to hear it. Really.”

There are no concrete details about what Midnight Society is working on and when we can expect more news, although it does look like the company is gearing up for a sizable hiring spree.

“We’ve put together a killer team of veteran triple-A talent that lives, breaths, and sleeps in the realm of PVP multiplayer,” reads the website. “Now it’s time to grow that team even further, we have several key hires soon to be announced, and we’re looking to add more names to that list.” (sic)

Written by Cian Maher on behalf of GLHF.

