CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new transportation service will be hitting the streets of Charlotte this week, shuttling people from South End to Uptown for free. It's called Green Easy Safe Transportation, or GEST Carts. The service will offer rides to people between the I-277 corridor, First Ward, Second Ward, Third Ward, Fourth Ward and South End, all at no charge.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO