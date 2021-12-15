ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Haven, FL

2 killed in crash on I-4; troopers suspect impairment

By Emily McCain
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wZ17A_0dNWXf3P00

The eastbound lanes of I-4 have reopened after they were closed for several hours Wednesday morning as the Florida Highway Patrol investigated a double fatal crash.

According to FHP, a 34-year-old man from Winter Haven driving an Audi R8 at a high rate of speed crashed into a Toyota Camry. It happened at 1:42 a.m.

Troopers suspect that the Audi driver was impaired.

The Audi was in the outside lane of I-4, approaching 50th Street, and the Camry was in the center lane. The Audi driver shifted to the center lane as he overtook the Camry and crashed into the back of it, according to FHP.

The impact caused the Camry to rotate and catch fire before it came to a final rest along the outside shoulder of the interstate. According to FHP, the driver and passenger in the Camry both died. Troopers are still working to identify the two victims.

After the crash, the Audi traveled to the inside shoulder, hit the guardrail and went back across the highway where it came to a final rest.

Troopers say there were three people in the Audi, the 34-year-old male driver, a 35-year-old female passenger and another female passenger who has not yet been identified. All three are in the hospital with serious injuries.

WFTS
WFTS

Comments / 5

Joe Dirt62
5d ago

rich people and their Audi's think they can do whatever they want. put him in prison for life.

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winter Haven, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Winter Haven, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fhp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy