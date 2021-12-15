ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Ivy Tech announces it will no longer be withholding student transcripts

wbat.com
 4 days ago

Ivy Tech Community College announced earlier this month that transcripts will be available for all students, regardless of whether or not they owe the college money. Nearly all (98 percent) of the 410 respondents to a 2016 survey from the National Association...

www.wbat.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside Indiana Business

Ivy Tech Foundation Names New President

Ivy Tech Community College has hired Courtney Roberts as president of the Ivy Tech Foundation. Roberts, who will also serve as senior vice president of development at Ivy Tech, will begin her new role January 4. The college says Roberts will lead its philanthropic efforts and partner with donors to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Republic

In-person commencement ceremonies planned in 2022 for IUPUC, Ivy Tech

IUPUC and Ivy Tech Community College-Columbus are hoping to see a return to more traditional graduation ceremonies in the new year. Per a 2022 event schedule shared at a recent board meeting, Ivy Tech’s tentative plan for commencement is to have it on Saturday, May 14 at Columbus North High School.
COLUMBUS, IN
wnin.org

Ivy Tech Associate Degree Information Night

Ivy Tech Community College is inviting students to find out how they could take advantage of an associate degree program. The Associate Accelerated Program or ASAP gives high school students a chance to quickly earn their associate degree so they can then transfer into a four-year college as a junior. The program takes just 11 months which could mean students could get that college degree in as little as three years and potentially save on tuition costs.
COLLEGES
WRBI Radio

Homeschool Night offered at Ivy Tech Batesville

— Ivy Tech Community College’s Batesville Campus will host a Homeschool Night for local homeschool families on Monday, December 13 starting at 6:30 pm. During this time, families will learn how their children can affordably earn college credits while in high school. Additional information about transfer options, Ivy Tech’s Associate...
BATESVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ivy Tech#Debt Collection#Tech Community College#Nacubo#Institutions#Aacrao#Pell
Badger Herald

UW updates academic standing policy for student transcripts

The University of Wisconsin announced they will update student transcripts to include a new value of “Good Academic Standing” to indicate positive academic standing. In an email sent to undergraduate and non-degree seeking students, the Office of the Registrar said this addition brings UW’s academic standing policies in alignment with other universities. Transcripts will now display a student’s academic standing for every term they are enrolled in, even previous semesters.
COLLEGES
highlandernews.com

Texas Tech announces spring courses in the Highland Lakes

Texas Tech University in the Highland Lakes Regional Teaching Site has several courses available locally for the Spring 2022 semester. Classes begin on Jan. 12 and conclude on May 10, with spring break from March 12 through 20. To meet the needs of working students, all local courses are taught in the evening from 6 to 8:50 p.m. Registration for spring courses is open now. Students pursuing the…
COLLEGES
magnoliareporter.com

Louisiana Tech presents honor students for quarter

Louisiana Tech University has announced the names of students on its Fall Quarter President’s and Dean’s honor lists. Students whose names are followed by an asterisk earned recognition as members of the president’s honor list. That distinction signifies achievement of at least a 3.8 academic grade point average on a minimum of nine semester hours completed (100-level or higher), with no grade lower than a B.
COLLEGES
ivytech.edu

Ivy Tech Community College names McCollum as Richmond Campus Chancellor

RICHMOND, Ind. – (December 15, 2021) – Ivy Tech Community College has named Dr. Walter McCollum, a United States Air Force veteran, as the Richmond chancellor. He will assume his duties on January 31, 2022. A Fulbright Scholar, McCollum, recently served as Vice President/Senior Associate Vice Provost for...
CARMEL, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
city-countyobserver.com

Ivy Tech Community College Distinguished Alumni Nomination Period Now Open

Evansville, IN – Ivy Tech Community College is now accepting nominations for its annual Distinguished Alumni Award. To nominate Ivy Tech alumni for this award, go to: link.ivytech.edu/nominatealumni by January 28, 2022. The Ivy Tech Distinguished Alumni Award is the highest honor given to recognize Ivy Tech Alumni. Selected...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

ACHE announces Student Doctor of the Year

Arkansas Colleges of Health Education has named fourth-year student Joshua Gaunt as Student Doctor of the Year for the Arkansas College of Osteopathic Medicine (ARCOM). The award is given to a student who goes above and beyond the average osteopathic medical student, and is chosen by a campus committee comprised of ARCOM students, faculty and administration.
FORT SMITH, AR
CBS Boston

Harvard University Will Have Remote Learning In January Due To COVID

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Harvard University will move to remote learning for the first three weeks in January. The school said this was “prompted by the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases locally and across the country, as well as the growing presence of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.” Faculty, staff, and researchers should work remotely if possible. Only students who are authorized should return to campus. Individual schools will update students on their arrangements. Some programs, like essential in-person laboratory and patient-centered work, will continue as normal. Online library services and some library services will be available. Harvard said the university has already confirmed that the omicron variant is present in the campus community. “We are planning a return to more robust on-campus activities later in January, public health conditions permitting. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates on these plans as soon as we are able,” the school said.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
TheConversationAU

COVID has changed students’ needs and expectations. How do universities respond?

One could be forgiven for thinking moving lectures online is the only change to the higher education experience to come from the COVID-19 pandemic. Barely a day goes by without a headline that another university will conduct “lectures” in online mode only. But there is so much more potential for change in the wake of the pandemic. Our experiences in Australia and the UK have shown one significant change is that university decision-making has become more student-centred in response to students’ demands for flexibility.
COLLEGES
clintoncountydailynews.com

New Personnel At Ivy Tech Frankfort Campus

A reception was held Friday at Ivy Tech in Frankfort to welcome two new faces at the campus. New Site Director is Stacy Dollahan. New Chancellor for Ivy Tech Frankfort is Aaron Baute who said he would like to make the transition easier for students going into the workforce and help make credits go farther. He said they are also hoping to connect the students with the employers in our immediate area. Site Director Stacy Dollahan will be on the Partyline program this Monday at 8:30 am on WILO.
FRANKFORT, IN
WISH-TV

Ivy Tech, Baptist Health partner on Sellersburg campus

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Ivy Tech Community College and Louisville-based Baptist Health have announced a $2.5 million partnership. Ivy Tech says the commitment will establish the Baptist Health School of Health Sciences and support renovations of Pfau Hall on its Sellersburg campus. As part of the renovation...
SELLERSBURG, IN
Republic

Ivy Tech updates building progress

Ivy Tech Community College – Columbus officials hope to move into the new campus building in March, despite some material delays that have held up construction. According to a progress report from lead contractor Pepper Construction, the project is about three weeks behind schedule. “They’re (Pepper) super confident, and they’re...
COLUMBUS, IN
CBS Sacramento

Delta College To Forgive Student Debt, Totaling $3.6 Million

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Delta College board members recently voted to forgive student loan debt giving students a fresh start. “The College’s Board of Trustees voted on Tuesday, Dec. 14 to eliminate all student debt that is currently on the books for Delta students past and present. That amounts to more than $3.6 million,” wrote the Delta College Media Advisory. This is just one of many other measures the college has put into place to help students struggling in the midst of the pandemic. This relief program will be funded by federal COVID relief grants which the college also used in past relief efforts...
COLLEGES
Towerlight

Towson University will not force exams to be online as they give professors choice of modality

As the number of positive COVID-19 cases continue to rise on Towson University’s (TU) campus, some students are unhappy that final exams are still being held in-person. Towson University’s provost, Melanie Perreault, sent out an email on Dec. 16 to all students, faculty and staff saying that exams will continue to be held in person, but that professors can have them online if they prefer.
TOWSON, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy