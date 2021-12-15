ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor Bowser delivering remarks at Senior Holiday Celebration

By Elise Kim
WASHINGTON (WDVM) — DC Mayor Muriel Bowser is delivering remarks at her Senior Holiday Celebration Wednesday morning.

Biden to visit storm-ravaged Kentucky to offer aid, support

This event is taking place at the Convention Center in Northwest DC AT 11 a.m. To watch live click here .

