Mayor Bowser delivering remarks at Senior Holiday Celebration

Migrants seeking to claim asylum have a greater chance of succeeding if they live in certain parts of the country, according to a new study. Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC) at Syracuse University analyzed six years worth of immigration courts nationwide from 2016 to 2021 and found the asylum denial rate tended to be lower in immigration courts in New York, San Francisco, Baltimore, Chicago and Arlington, Virginia.

IMMIGRATION ・ 14 HOURS AGO